Cyberpunk 2077 studio CD Projekt hit by ransomware attack, left with a ransom note

Last year, CD Projekt's Cyberpunk 2077 opened to one of the biggest launches in gaming history, with sales of the game-breaking records. However, since its launch, the game has been constantly plagued with multiple issues. And its woes continue to get even worse with the latest hack.

CD Projekt became a target of a cyberattack, which allowed hackers to its internal network, encrypt some devices, and collect “certain data”. The Polish video game maker took to Twitter saying, “An unidentified actor gained unauthorized access to our internal network, collected certain data belonging to CD Projekt capital group, and left a ransom note.”



CD Projekt said that it would not give in to the demands or negotiate with the hackers. The company does not believe that personal data of players or service users had been compromised. The tweet further suggested that the attackers shared a ransom note, who claim to have accessed the source code for Cyberpunk 2077, Witcher 3, Gwent, and an “unreleased version of Witcher 3.”

The hackers are threatening to release source code, internal legal, HR, and financial documents if they cannot come to an agreement with the company. CD Projekt also confirmed that it has secured its IT infrastructure and has already started restoring its data from intact backups. The company said it would coordinate with the “relevant authorities” and IT forensic specialists to fully investigate this incident.

CD Projekt has been subjected to intense scrutiny for releasing Cyberpunk 2077 in what many critics and gamers alike are describing as an unfinished state. And while the company has vowed to fix the game’s performance issues, it is facing a lawsuit from investors. Even employees have been critical of the company for being forced to work long hours in the months leading up to the launch.