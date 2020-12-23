Cyberpunk 2077 sales surpass 13 million copies after factoring in refunds

Cyberpunk 2077 was arguably one of the biggest game launches in history. However, the game has been plagued by several glitches, prompting Microsoft, Sony, and CD Projekt SA to issue refunds. Factoring the number of refund requests received, the Polish gaming studio CD Projekt SA sold 13 million copies of the game.

However, the studio is yet to provide information about the scale of refunds and this only accounts for net sales numbers. Cyberpunk has also been pulled by Sony from the PlayStation Store, while Microsoft is offering refunds for Xbox users.

In a regulatory filing, CD Projekt said; "This figure represents the estimated volume of retail sales across all hardware platforms (factoring in returns submitted by retail clients in brick-and-mortar as well as digital storefronts), i.e., the 'sell-through' figure, less all refund requests e-mailed directly to the company."

The game had over 8 million pre-orders before its debut on December 10, which triggered outrage from players frustrated with performance issues, particularly on the previous generation consoles. The issues have also plunged CD Projekt's share price. Since its peak on December 4, the company has lost 40 percent of its market value, or about PLN 18 billion (Roughly $5 Billion).