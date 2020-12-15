MARKET NEWS

Cyberpunk 2077 players experiencing glitches or bugs can get refund for their copy

Here's how you can get a full refund for Cyberpunk 2077.

Carlsen Martin
December 15, 2020 / 04:10 PM IST

Cyberpunk 2077 has been the most anticipated game of the year, opening to the biggest launch day in gaming history. However, the game launched with a plethora of bugs and glitches for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One console users.

The game was plagued with several issues, including screen freezes, frame rate drops, sub-par graphics, and low-resolution rendering, among other issues. Developer CD Projekt Red acknowledged and apologised to gamers for the glitches.

According to the statement, the developer has promised to fix bugs and crashes and improve the overall experience. The issues will be tackled in the first round of updates which will arrive in the next seven days. Additionally, two large updates will be released in January and February 2021 to fix all the problems with the last-gen consoles.

CD Projekt Red said that the updates "won't make the game on last-gen look like it's running on a high-spec PC or next-gen console, but it will be closer to that experience than it is now." However, the company has also confirmed that displeased owners can get a full refund for their copy of the game.

How to get a refund for Cyberpunk 2077?

If you own a physical copy of the game, then you can get a refund from the store you've purchased it. If that doesn't work out, then contact CD Projekt Red at helpmerefund@cdprojektred.com. Users have till December 21, 2020, to contact the company for a refund.

For digital copies of the game on PS4, users can only get a refund for games pre-ordered. Sony doesn't refund games post-launch. However, one user on Reddit (Obtained via VGC) claimed to have received a refund, despite playing the game for 10 hours, by contacting the PlayStation's support line.

The post read; "I had to file a support claim online and sit on hold for over an hour to speak with someone, however, they were quick to issue the refund and then delete the game off my library." Several other users in the thread also claimed to have received refunds for Cyberpunk 2077.

Xbox users can find out the eligibility for a refund by heading to the refund page on their console. Users who want a refund can get it by initiating a refund request from Xbox.

While a refund for Cyberpunk 2077 has to meet certain conditions before being approved, it shouldn't be a problem as the developer has already promised it. Moreover, if you still don't get a refund, just head to the above-mentioned support email to register a complaint. However, you will have to do so before December 21, 2020.
TAGS: #Cyberpunk 2077 #gaming #PlayStation #Xbox
first published: Dec 15, 2020 04:10 pm

