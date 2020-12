Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale is Live: Here are the best deals on mobile phones

Flipkart recently kicked off the Mobiles Bonanza sale, offering big discounts on smartphones across different budgets. The Mobiles Bonanza sale is already live and will end on December 10. Apart from the discounts coming to smartphones, Flipkart is also offering a flat Rs 1,750 discount on transactions made through HDFC Bank credit cards and EMI. So, without any further delays, let’s take a look at some of the best deals during Flipkart’s Mobiles Bonanza sale