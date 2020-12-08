Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale is Live: Here are the best deals on mobile phones Flipkart recently kicked off the Mobiles Bonanza sale, offering big discounts on smartphones across different budgets. The Mobiles Bonanza sale is already live and will end on December 10. Apart from the discounts coming to smartphones, Flipkart is also offering a flat Rs 1,750 discount on transactions made through HDFC Bank credit cards and EMI.
Dec 8, 2020 / 05:28 PM IST
Flipkart recently kicked off the Mobiles Bonanza sale, offering big discounts on smartphones across different budgets. The Mobiles Bonanza sale is already live and will end on December 10. Apart from the discounts coming to smartphones, Flipkart is also offering a flat Rs 1,750 discount on transactions made through HDFC Bank credit cards and EMI. So, without any further delays, let’s take a look at some of the best deals during Flipkart’s Mobiles Bonanza sale.
Samsung Galaxy S20+ | Rs 49,999 | Are you looking for a flagship upgrade? Then you’ll be pleased to know that the Galaxy S20+ is currently available for Rs 49,999. At this price, the Galaxy S20+ makes the transition from a premium smartphone to a value-added flagship. Check out our Galaxy S20+ review here.
Asus ROG Phone 3 | Rs 44,999 | The Asus ROG Phone 3 is available for as low as Rs 44,999, down from its Rs 49,999 launch price. The Asus ROG Phone 3 is a powerful gaming phone with a ton of cool features, although it functions well as a regular flagship when you aren’t gaming. Check out our review for the ROG Phone 3 here.
Motorola Edge+ | Rs 64,999 | Motorola’s Edge+ is yet another flagship phone available for 10K less than its launch price during the sale. The Edge+ has all the makings of a flagship, including a triple-camera setup led by a 108 MP sensor, a 90Hz OLED panel, a Snapdragon 865, and excellent software to match.
Realme X50 Pro | Rs 34,999 | The Realme X50 Pro has its fair share of issues, but is still one of the best flagship killers in the market. The X50 Pro features six cameras in total, a flagship 5G chip, a 90Hz OLED panel, and super-fast 65W fast charging support. You can check our full review of the Realme X50 Pro here.
LG G8X | Rs 27,990 | If you are looking for a dual-screen experience without the hefty price tag of the Galaxy Fold; then the LG G8X is the perfect phone for you. The G8X packs a Snapdragon 855 SoC, an OLED display, an IP 68 rating, and a capable dual-camera setup. While the G8X doesn’t provide the phablet experience of the Galaxy Z Fold 2, it does give you two screens to work with.
Apple iPhone SE (2020) | Rs 32,999 | Apple budget iPhone SE (2020) is currently available for as low as Rs 32,999. The iPhone SE (2020) offers a lot of power in a small form factor. For more details on the iPhone SE (2020) head on over to the link.
Realme X3 Series | Rs 21,999 | The Realme X3 series has also received price cuts. The Realme X3 is now priced at Rs 21,999, while the Realme X3 SuperZoom will set you back as low as Rs 23,999. The Realme X3 series features most of the same specifications as the Realme X50 Pro but settles for the 4G Snapdragon 855+ SoC.
Oppo Reno3 Pro | Rs 24,990 | Another Oppo device to get a price cut during the sale is the Reno3 Pro, which is now available for as low as Rs 24,990. The Reno3 Pro is a mid-range camera-oriented device with a 64 MP quad-camera setup on the back and a 44 MP dual-camera setup on the front. Check out our full Oppo Reno3 Pro review here.
Oppo F17 Pro | Rs 21,490 | The Oppo F17 Pro has also received a price cut since its launch and is now available for Rs 21,490. The F17 Pro arrives with a capable mid-range chipset, six cameras, an AMOLED display, and fast charging. You can check out our full review of the Oppo F17 Pro here.
Realme 6 | Rs 12,999 | Another value-oriented handset available during the sale is the Realme 6. The phone is available for as low as Rs 12,999 during the sale. The Realme 6 features a gaming-oriented mid-range chipset, a 90Hz display, and a 64 MP quad-camera setup. Check out our full review of the Realme 6 here.