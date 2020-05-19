App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 19, 2020 01:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Motorola Edge+ launched in India with 108 MP Camera, Snapdragon 865 SoC, 90Hz OLED: Check price, offers and specs

Motorola Edge+ will be priced at Rs 74,999 in India and is avilable in a single 12GB/256GB configuration.

Carlsen Martin

Motorola has just launched its flagship 5G smartphone in India. Since the Motorola Edge+ was already revealed globally in April, all the details of the device barring its price in India were already known. Now the Edge+ has got an official price and it should give the Galaxy S20+ a run for its money.

Motorola Edge+ Price in India

Motorola has confirmed the smartphone will be priced at Rs 74,999 in India. Motorola Edge+ is available in only one memory configuration with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Consumers will be able to buy the Motorola Edge+ on Flipkart. Motorola and Flipkart are also offering Rs 7,500 cashback on ICICI Bank credit card and EMI transactions. The phone is already up for pre-order and will ship on May 26.

Motorola Edge+ Specifications

related news

The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with a 5G modem. Performance is further helped by the LPDDR5 and UFS 3.0 memory standards. The Edge+ packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging, 15W wireless charging and 5W reverse wireless charging support. The phone runs on Android 10 with Motorola promising at least two major Android upgrades.

The Motorola Edge+ sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display with noticeable curvature on the sides. The screen features a 90Hz refresh rate and is HDR10+ compatible. The Moto Edge+ gets a 3.5mm headphone jack but lacks a microSD card slot and an IP rating. The phone will be available in Smokey Sangria and Thunder Grey colours.

Moto_Edge_Camera

Motorola Edge+ Camera

The Moto Edge+ boasts a 108-megapixel, f/1.8 primary camera paired with an 8-megapixel, f/2.4 telephoto shooter, a 16-megapixel, f/2.2 ultrawide camera and a 3D TOF depth sensor. The main camera features OIS, while the telephoto shooter supports OIS with 3x optical zoom. The camera setup supports 6K video at 30fps and 4K video at 60fps. The hole-punch notch on the front of the Edge+ houses a 25-megapixel, f/2.0 selfie shooter.

First Published on May 19, 2020 01:00 pm

tags #Motorola #smartphones

