you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 26, 2020 01:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Motorola Edge Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: In-depth comparison

Is this the Samsung S20 Ultra killer?

Carlsen Martin

Motorola recently revealed the Motorola Edge and Motorola Edge Plus; the latter arrived as the company's first smartphone since 2016. The Motorola Edge+ boasts all the attributes of a premium smartphone, including design, performance, camera, battery, and display.

However, the Moto Edge+ also launched at a steep price, putting it in pole position to challenge the best Samsung has to offer. So we decided to pit the Motorola Edge Plus against the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Motorola Edge Plus 
 Specs Galaxy S20 Ultra Motorola Edge Plus
 Processor  Snapdragon 865 / Exynos 990Snapdragon 865
 Display 6.9-inch QHD+ (1440*3200 pixels) AMOLED;120Hz, HDR10+6.7-inch OLED FHD+ (1080*2340 pixels), 90Hz, HDR10+
Storage  128/256GB/512GB256GB
 RAM  12GB/16GB12GB
Rear Camera 108 MP, f/1.8 + 12 MP, f/2.2 (Ultrawide) + 48 MP, f/3.6 (Telephoto) + TOF 3D108 MP, f/1.8 + 16MP, f/2.2 (Ultrawide) + 8MP, f/2.4 (Telephoto) + TOF 3D
Front Camera 40 MP, f/2.225 MP, f/2.0
Battery  5,000 mAh, 45W Fast Charging, 15W Wireless Charging5,000 mAh battery, 18W Fast Charging, 15W Wireless Charging
Software Android 10.0; One UI 2.0Android 10.0
Starting Price Rs 92,999USD 999 (Approx. Rs 76,250)

Design

Close

In terms of design, the Motorola Edge+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra both feature a glass back and front with an aluminium frame. The camera layouts on the back are different on both phones with Motorola offering a more subtle design than Samsung's big rectangular camera module. While screen curvature on the Edge+ is not particularly useful, it does look better than the Ultra's flat panel. However, Samsung also offers an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

related news

Display

When it comes to display, the curvature on the Motorola's screen looks a lot better than Samsung, but the S20 Ultra definitely has the advantage in terms of display specs. Samsung's screen is brighter, sharper, and has a higher refresh rate. The S20 Ultra also gets a QHD+ resolution over the regular FHD+ on the Moto Edge+. There is certainly no competition here; Samsung's display is definitely the better of the two.

Performance

Both phones can deliver on the performance front, with Samsung offering up to 16GB of RAM on the top-end Galaxy S20 Ultra although 12GB is more than enough to get anything and everything done on your smartphone. However, the Exynos version of the Galaxy S20 Ultra falls flat in terms of both GPU and CPU performance over Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 chipset.

Software

While Samsung's One UI is one of the company's best software skins for Android, Motorola's stock experience is as good as it gets. Overall, software should not really be an issue on both of these phones in terms of bug fixes, updates, and customisations.

Battery & Charging

Although battery capacity is the same on both phones, Motorola has a slight advantage in power consumption as Samsung's display will consume more power. But Motorola's upper hand in power consumption is diminished with Samsung's faster-charging support. However, it is worth noting that Samsung only includes a 25W fast charger in the box.

Camera

On the camera front, both the Galaxy S20 Ultra and Motorola utilise the same 108-megapixel primary sensor. However, Samsung has a better telephoto camera, while the S20 Ultra's ultrawide shooter was just rated as the best in the industry by DxOMark. Samsung also offers a much-more capable zoom.

In terms of video, the S20 Ultra can capture video in 8K resolution, while the Moto Edge+ is limited to 6K. However, 8K video on the S20 Ultra is far from perfect, and the Edge Plus' 6K video is yet to be put the test. Lastly, the Galaxy Note 10 Plus offered the best front camera performance of any smartphone, and we already know Galaxy S20 Ultra has an upgraded 40-megapixel sensor. This leads us to believe that Samsung will have the upper hand against Motorola.

Conclusion

The Motorola Edge Plus has not got a price tag in India just yet, but we do not expect it to be cheap. The Edge+ is expected to be cheaper than the S20 Ultra, but if you have the budget, we'd suggest going the Samsung route. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra has the upper had on almost all fronts here. If you are looking to switch up your smartphone and not committed to a single brand, then Motorola can make a good case if they price it correctly in India. We expect the Motorola Edge Plus to be priced anywhere between 60K to 75K in India.

First Published on Apr 26, 2020 01:52 pm
First Published on Apr 26, 2020 01:52 pm

tags #Motorola #Samsung #smartphones

