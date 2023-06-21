Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Yoga Day – capitalising on India’s soft power

India is becoming internationally more muscular, not by amassing more weapons but by offering a life-enhancing product called yoga.

Dear Reader,

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi could not have picked up a better time for his US visit. High on optics, he will be leading the 9th Yoga Day celebrations at the UN headquarters in New York. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya summed it up well when he said yoga has become India's "soft power".

As the country makes its presence felt in the world as a rising economic power, it is equally important to win hearts by showcasing its strength through its soft power. Subir Roy writes here that India is becoming internationally more muscular, not by amassing more weapons but by offering a life-enhancing product called yoga.

China followed a similar strategy by capturing the imagination of youth the world over, using Karate as a tool. Bruce Lee and Jackie Chan are household names across the globe symbolizing China’s soft power.

India also needs to use a similar approach in capturing minds and hearts in the developed world.

Besides yoga, Bollywood is playing an important part in enhancing our soft power. Bollywood dance classes are as popular in the UK as are yoga practices. Social media has helped spread Bollywood dance steps with videos floating around showing kids across the globe, including remote parts of Africa, displaying their talent.

Indian cuisine is as popular the world over as Chinese food. With vegan culture picking up globally, India has a lot to offer in this space.

Brand India can be built not only by using its industrial power, but also its soft power. A culturally vibrant India has many skills to share with the world and has just started taking baby steps in that direction.

The Indian diaspora, thanks to our skills in information technology, has spread across the globe and is helping in this effort.

Indian equity markets are also making their presence felt globally, with allocations of almost 10 percent in emerging market indices. The launch of the GIFT City financial centre is a step in the direction of increasing the country’s footprint in the financial world.

We still are a long way from moving the needle in the global market, but a holistic approach is always better in the long run in building the country’s image.

‘Wax on, wax off’, a line from the English movie ‘The Karate Kid’ where the kid gains muscle strength while waxing cars, portrays the indirect benefit that India can exploit by using its soft power and gaining mind share.

Vatsala KamatMoneycontrol Pro