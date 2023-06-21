The green transition won’t happen without financing for developing countries

Jun 21, 2023 / 11:53 AM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

The global climate challenge cannot be met if the projects are not financed on an enormous scale. (File image)

Last week, I discussed the dire financial situation of the poorest countries. This week’s “summit for a new global financing pact” in Paris offers an opportunity to deal with this challenge. It also offers a chance of making the investments needed for a transition to a low-emissions economy. This is the central point of a new paper by Avinash Persaud, who advised Prime Minister Mia Mottley of Barbados on the influential Bridgetown Agenda for the Reform of the Global Financial...