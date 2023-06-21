Market cap of PI Industries swings past UPL on firm customer synthesis business 

Highlights UPL is eight times bigger than PI Industries in revenue terms Excess inventories in the market and pricing pressure are clouding revenue outlook of UPL Higher exposure to custom synthesis business is insulating PI Industries from pricing pressures Recently a large customer of PI Industries revised upwards its earnings forecast citing traction in key product In the equity market, outlook matters more than the past. Take the case of PI Industries and UPL. The March quarter results of both the companies lagged Street expectations....