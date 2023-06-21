From yoga to software to winning Oscars, India’s soft power marches on

Highlights: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is beginning his US visit by leading the International Day of Yoga celeberations at the UN HQ The message to the rest of the world is that India leads, not by becoming more muscular, but by offering a life-enhancing product called yoga There are other industries such as software services, startups and pharmaceuticals where India plays a crucial role Of course, India is facing some challenges in these sectors but its ability to overcome these adversities is not...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | A Coup In The Skies: What IndiGo's 500-aircraft deal with Airbus means
Jun 20, 2023 / 04:07 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India ready for jet engine deal with US, cyclical markets boost returns, listed...Read Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers