English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Chart of the Day | How strong is the market, structurally speaking?

    The rally that started in March 2023 is different from previous rallies in the market, in terms of the stocks that are visible on the leaderboard

    Moneycontrol Opinion
    June 21, 2023 / 11:43 AM IST
    Chart of the Day | How strong is the market, structurally speaking?

    Despite talks of a recession and high interest rates in a high inflation scenario, global equity markets have done remarkably well. Indian markets have led from the front and its benchmark indices are within reach of lifetime high levels. But this time it is different. In previous market rallies a handful of frontline stocks dominated. Market heavyweights such as Reliance Industries, the HDFC twins, top IT companies and a few finance companies were the flagbearers. This time around these stocks...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | A Coup In The Skies: What IndiGo's 500-aircraft deal with Airbus means

      Jun 20, 2023 / 04:07 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India ready for jet engine deal with US, cyclical markets boost returns, listed...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers