The good, the bad and the ugly of IIFL saga

Highlights SEBI, the capital market regulator, has banned brokerage IIFL Securities from onboarding new clients for two years The ban was imposed on the broker for utilizing clients’ funds for its own trading and meeting market obligations The brokerage submitted that it has been following the provisions since the day they came into force IIFL Securities is appealing the order at the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) Capital market regulator SEBI has banned brokerage IIFL Securities from onboarding new clients for two years. The punishment...