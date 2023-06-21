CCL Products: Volume grows in double digits, rides on capacity expansion

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Capacity ramp-up will drive earnings Double-digit volume growth for FY24 Coffee prices have corrected post the arrival of new crop Neutral stance, given the sharp run-up in share price Supported by a healthy performance in FY23, the stock price of CCL Products (CCL; CMP: Rs 654; Market capitalisation: Rs 8,713 crore) has appreciated nearly 88 percent in the last one year. Healthy earnings Volumes grew by 20 percent and higher coffee prices aided another 21 percent, taking revenue growth to 42 percent for FY23. Vietnam...