Zomato: Should it be a part of your menu? 

Highlights The core business turned Adj EBITDA positive in Q4 Food delivery business growth tapers off Strong growth in Hyperpure Zomato aims to be Adj EBITDA positive in FY24 at the group level Zomato (CMP: Rs 75.85; Market Capitalisation: Rs 65,073 crore) ended FY23 by turning Adjusted EBITDA positive in Q4 for its core business (excluding Blinkit). The contribution of the food delivery business margin improved to 5.8 percent, the highest since Q2FY21 despite a contraction in the GOV (gross order value) as the company...