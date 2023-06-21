Jindal Steel and Power: Better placed than peers

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Commissioning of capex in a phased manner Higher share of flat products in overall basket Promoters pledge has started to come down Investors with high-risk appetite can add and accumulate stock Jindal Steel and Power (JSPL; CMP: Rs 594; Market capitalisation: Rs 60,624 crore) has initiated various projects which are likely to get commissioned in the near term. This will aid both volumes and margin recovery. In FY22, JSPL had a crude steel capacity of 9.6 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). This is likely...