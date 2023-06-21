The risks for investors in sugar mills have risen

While the government did not revise the export cap, reports indicate no new exports will be allowed from the new season’s output till there is clarity on the size of the cane crop

Highlights A shortfall in the current season’s sugar output and the risk of El Nino pose threats to sugar mills Forthcoming elections also raise the risk of a hike in sugarcane prices Exports not being allowed at the moment mean mills cannot benefit from higher international prices While government policy has supported the industry in recent years, political risks posed by inflation may pose a challenge Somebody may have to make a sacrifice and that poses a risk to investors The policy framework in place...