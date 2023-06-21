The AI genie is out of the bottle. How best to control it

From the US and the EU to India and China, lawmakers are trying to figure out the best way to regulate AI

Highlights AI proponents such as Geoffrey Hinton and Sam Altman are warning about the dangers it poses Lawmakers across geographies are trying to regulate Generative AI EU has taken the lead on AI regulation through Artificial Intelligence Act Open-source approach in AI renders individual country rules ineffective A global minimum set of rules for all countries is required to regulate AI Sector specific rules need to supplement the overall regulation of AI Generative AI has burst forth promising to change the world as we know it....