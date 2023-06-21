English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    The AI genie is out of the bottle. How best to control it

    Perhaps the biggest and most complex area in the regulation will deal with data and its handling 

    Prosenjit Datta
    June 21, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST
    The AI genie is out of the bottle. How best to control it

    From the US and the EU to India and China, lawmakers are trying to figure out the best way to regulate AI

    Highlights AI proponents such as Geoffrey Hinton and Sam Altman are warning about the dangers it poses Lawmakers across geographies are trying to regulate Generative AI  EU has taken the lead on AI regulation through Artificial Intelligence Act Open-source approach in AI renders individual country rules ineffective A global minimum set of rules for all countries is required to regulate AI Sector specific rules need to supplement the overall regulation of AI  Generative AI has burst forth promising to change the world as we know it....

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | A Coup In The Skies: What IndiGo's 500-aircraft deal with Airbus means

      Jun 20, 2023 / 04:07 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India ready for jet engine deal with US, cyclical markets boost returns, listed...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers