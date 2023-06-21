After disrupting payment gateway business, fintechs go after transaction banking pie

Representative Image

After disrupting the payment gateway business, fintech startups are taking aim at transaction banking. This is an area earlier dominated by a few private sector banks such as IndusInd Bank and Yes Bank until recently apart from banks' technology vendors, IT services companies such as Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys. However, SaaS fintechs now offer the product for one-tenth of the cost. Over the last couple of years, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had said that in a lenders'...