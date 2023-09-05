What to eat: A low-fat diet is good for weight loss and heart health, but only if you make the right choices

Health benefits of low-fat diet: Foods like brown rice, whole wheat bread, and oats can aid in stabilising blood sugar levels and reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes (Image: Canva)

The surge in lifestyle-related ailments, such as weight issues, heart problems and cancer, often stems from dietary choices. Familiarising with the world of low-fat diets can be a game-changer for you if you are facing health challenges like frequent illnesses, weight management struggles, or gallbladder-related issues.

Low-fat diets primarily aim to reduce calorie intake from fat sources while increasing carbohydrates and, sometimes, proteins. It can also provide relief from heartburn and improve cholesterol levels. Madhura Laxman Gurav, a dietician and diabetes educator at Truworth Wellness, stresses that "including a low-fat diet is not just about cutting fats but also about discerning between beneficial and harmful sources."

"The key difference is where the fat comes from. Healthy fats like those found in avocados and fatty fish can make your heart healthier, while processed foods can harm it. Thus, low-fat diets don't mean eliminating all fats but rather choosing the right ones," she adds.

Gurav suggests including fruits, vegetables, lean meats, whole grains, low-fat dairy, nuts, herbs and spices when adopting a low-fat diet. Conversely, she advises reducing consumption of saturated and trans fats found in fried foods, some dairy products, and specific oils for better health.

"The key is to understand the significance of prioritising quality over quantity. Opt for a balanced low-fat diet where fats constitute 20-30 percent of daily calories," Gurav says.

Here are a few benefits of introducing a low-fat diet into your everyday lifestyle:

Helps in managing weight: If you have been struggling with losing those extra kilos, include low-fat diet to your routine. By cutting down on high-calorie fats, you can reduce overall calorie intake, which helps in shedding those excess weight.

Keeps your heart healthy: When you lower the intake of saturated and trans fat, you improve heart health by reducing the risk of high cholesterol levels and heart disease. Alongside, a low-fat diet helps maintain healthy blood pressure and lowers the chances of clogged arteries.

Reduces cancer risk: Some studies have concluded that consuming a low-fat diet, the one that is rich in fruits and vegetables, helps reduce the risk of specific cancer types, such as breast and colon cancers. This is due to the protective properties of the antioxidants, fibre, and phytochemicals found in plant-based foods, which contributes to the prevention and inhibition of cancerous cell growth.

Remember to include these foods when you plan for a low-fat diet:

Fruits and vegetables: These natural low-fat sources are packed with essential nutrients like vitamin C and potassium, supporting the immune system and heart health.

Whole grains: Foods like brown rice, whole wheat bread, and oats can aid in stabilising blood sugar levels and reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes.

Lean proteins: Skinless poultry, lean meats, tofu, and legumes provide protein for muscle health while being low in saturated fat.

Low-fat dairy: Opt for skimmed or low-fat milk, yoghurt, and cheese as these offer calcium and vitamin D for strong bones, and lower the risk of osteoporosis.

Here is a list of foods that you should avoid to keep your heart healthy:

Saturated and trans fats: Resist the temptation of indulging in fried foods, processed snacks, fatty meats, and full-fat dairy. Avoiding these foods or not over indulging in them can help reduce the risk of elevated cholesterol levels and heart disease.

Sugary foods: Studies have repeatedly suggested that you must refrain from consuming excessive sugary drinks, candies, and desserts. Keep a check on these foods to manage your weight and reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes.

Processed foods: Highly processed foods often contain unhealthy fats and excessive sodium, contributing to hypertension, a major factor in heart disease and stroke.

Always consult a doctor or a dietician to help you carefully curate a diet suitable for your body and lifestyle.