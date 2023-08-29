What to eat in the morning: Add these 10 fruits, seeds and drinks to start your day on an empty stomach

Weight loss diet: Full of healthy fats and proteins, almonds make you feel full. Plus, they have fibre that can keep your blood sugar steady, giving you steady energy all day long

This one is for all of you thinking of shedding that stubborn fat around your waist and the extra kilos that continue to stick to your body no matter what you do. The key to losing weight is a dedicated exercise and fitness routine, backed by an equally disciplined diet plan. Both are critical elements in your transformation journey, complementing the benefits gained from each other. While you are at it, here's an important aspect many tend to ignore: You must start your day with a turbocharged boost from what you eat in the morning. Pick the best food, seeds and drinks that will give you that extra dose of energy to reap the best benefits from the exercise routines that follows later in the day.

Your breakfast, diet and nutrition experts say, should be the most important meal of the day. What you eat on an empty stomach really counts because it can impact your weight, heart health, and how your brain functions.

Research suggests that beginning your day with a healthy breakfast that includes seeds, almonds, oats, lemon water and green tea can contribute significantly to your health. Seeds, the tiny nutrient powerhouses, are rich in vitamins, minerals, and healthy fats, provide nourishment from the inside out. Meanwhile, almonds deliver a protein punch that keeps you energised throughout the day. On the other hand, oats offer a generous dose of fibre and help regulate digestion. And when it comes to lemon water, its hydrating qualities, coupled with a vitamin C boost, helps make your immunity stronger and aid in iron absorption.

If losing weight through healthy eating is on your agenda, here's a lineup of ten seeds, fruits, and other foods that will set you off in your weight loss journey. Remember, having these on an empty stomach is the key.

Almonds: Full of healthy fats and proteins, almonds make you feel full. Plus, they have fibre that can keep your blood sugar steady, giving you steady energy all day long.

Berries: Starting your day with tangy and delightful berries is a tempting choice. From a health perspective, their low glycemic index and abundant fibre can help maintain blood sugar levels, potentially avoiding insulin spikes that might lead to gradual weight gain.

Chia seeds: Rich in soluble fibre and omega-3 fatty acids, chia seeds lend a two-fold advantage: they make you feel full and also help minimise inflammation. This combination contributes to a well-rounded approach to achieving weight loss goals.

Fenugreek seeds: Also called methi dana, fenugreek seeds help manage blood sugar levels and also curb appetite. Soak a teaspoon of fenugreek seeds in water overnight, and chew them the following morning.

Flaxseeds: Like chia seeds, flaxseeds are are among the superheroes of the seed world. Loaded with soluble fibre and lignans, flaxseeds help keep your blood sugar levels in check, promote gut health, and support a feeling of fullness. All these are critical elements when it comes to losing weight.

Greek yoghurt: More than just a tasty treat, yoghurt is like a personal trainer for your muscles. Packed with high-quality protein, it helps muscles stay strong while you shed those extra pounds. And guess what? Those friendly probiotics inside might also be doing a gut-busting performance to help you manage your weight.

Green tea: The caffeine content in green tea can contribute to increased energy levels during workouts. Additionally, epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG) in green tea is believed to have thermogenic properties that help burn more calories by making your body heat up a bit.

Lemon water: Lemon water's vitamin C not only bolsters the immune system but also assists in increasing the absorption of iron from plant-based sources. This can play a role in sustaining energy levels while pursuing weight loss objectives.

Oats: You know what's cool about oats? They turn into a slimy superhero inside your tummy, slowing digestion and making you feel full. So, next time you're staring at that last piece of junk food, just remember, oats got your back in the battle of the bulge.

Watermelon: Since it's more than 90 percent water, the best way to keep yourself hydrated and feeling full is watermelon, especially if you have it before a meal. This might help you eat fewer calories overall.