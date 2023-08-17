Weight loss with dry fruits: 5 soaked dry fruits to melt belly fat fast

Weight loss with dry fruits: Although either way they are good, soaked dry fruits and nuts become more powerful, nutritious, and easy to absorb (Image: Canva)

Dry fruits can be a great addition to your daily diet if you’re looking for healthy ways to lose that stubborn belly fat. These nutritional powerhouses not only satisfy your taste buds but can also play a crucial role in shedding those extra kilos as they come packed with vitamins, minerals, fibres, and protein. But then the question arises — what’s the best way to incorporate dry fruits in your diet?

Which is a healthier choice — soaked or unsoaked dry fruits?

When it comes to weight loss, soaking your dry fruits before consumption may be the better choice. Although either way they are good, soaked dry fruits and nuts become more powerful, nutritious, and easy to absorb. Soaking helps reduce the effects of phytates and oxalates present in them. Nuts and dry fruits contain compounds like phytic acid and tannins that can inhibit nutrient absorption. Soaking helps reduce the levels of these anti-nutrients.

A fistful of nuts soaked overnight, preferably on an empty stomach, can be great for your weight loss journey. This also boosts the immunity, while reducing inflammation and oxidative stress.

5 soaked nuts and dry fruits for weight loss

1. Almonds

Almonds are a weight loss wonder, packed with healthy fats, fibre, and protein that work together to keep you full and satisfied throughout the day. Soaking almonds overnight not only enhances their digestibility but also releases enzymes that promote better nutrient absorption. The monounsaturated fats in almonds target belly fat while improving heart health. Their high magnesium content aids in regulating blood sugar levels, reducing sugar cravings that can derail your weight loss efforts.

2. Walnuts

Walnuts are a top-notch source of omega-3 fatty acids, which have been linked to reduced inflammation and enhanced fat oxidation. Soaking walnuts softens their texture and makes their nutrients more bioavailable. Omega-3 not only boosts your metabolism but also helps curb your appetite, preventing overeating and supporting your weight loss journey. Incorporate a handful of soaked walnuts into your morning routine for a nutrient-packed start.

3. Prunes

Prunes, also known as dried plums, are rich in dietary fibre and natural sugars that provide a steady energy release. Soaking prunes helps soften their skin and enhances their gut-friendly fibre content. Improved digestion is essential for effective weight loss, and prunes act as a natural laxative, promoting regular bowel movements. A healthy digestive system contributes to reduced bloating and a flatter belly.

4. Raisins

These naturally sweet gems are a great addition to your weight loss arsenal. Soaking raisins increases their water content, making them more hydrating and satisfying. Raisins are rich in antioxidants that support metabolic health and aid in detoxification. Their natural sugars provide a quick energy boost without causing dramatic spikes in blood sugar levels. Swap sugary breakfast options with a handful of soaked raisins to keep your cravings in check.

5. Apricots

Soaked apricots offer a burst of flavours along with a healthy dose of dietary fibre. Apricots are also loaded with vitamins and minerals, contributing to overall well-being during your weight loss journey. Their natural sweetness satisfies your sweet tooth while providing essential nutrients to support your body's functions.

Remember, while soaked dry fruits offer incredible benefits for weight loss, moderation is key. Keep track of your portion sizes to avoid consuming excess calories. Incorporating these five soaked dry fruits into your morning routine, along with a balanced diet and regular exercise, can help you bid farewell to belly fat and embrace a healthier, more vibrant you.