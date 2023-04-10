Easy weight loss tips: Good diet plan, regular exercise and sound sleep are the magic words

Losing weight too quickly can be harmful to your health and can lead to several negative side effects (Image: Pixabay)

While many weight loss programmes and products claim to provide quick results, it's important to approach weight loss safely and sustainably because losing weight too quickly can be harmful to your health and can lead to several negative side effects.

So what’s the right approach?

Sannya A Arora, Therapeutic Nutritionist and founder of TransZero, sets the tone by asking two relevant questions to all millennials and Gen Z: “How quickly do you wish to lose weight?" and "What do you think is that magic word which will help you in instant weight loss?"

For her, the answer is “Consistency”. "Focusing on healthier ways of living will always help your body to work its best," she suggests.

Sannya suggests few steps that would lead to instant weight loss in a healthier way, if followed consistently.

Avoid instant food mixes, bakery, biscuits, fried snacks, or packaged food:

All these have an excess amount of trans fat which harms your body and doesn’t allow easy weight loss. If you are short of time, plan your meal to have healthier options when hungry.

Introduce fibre into your diet: Introduce colourful fruits and vegetables along with available seeds. Try to eat fruits and vegetables in raw form rather than making juices. Eating one apple would give you double the amount of nutrition and fibre compared to one glass of apple juice with 4 to 5 apples.

Drink plenty of water: Despite downloading “drink water” reminder apps, we fail to drink the required quantity. It’s necessary for weight loss as well as healthy well-being. Let’s promise to drink at least 2-3 liters daily.

Reduce the intake of carbohydrates, and fat while increasing the intake of protein: The focus on three macronutrients should be in such a manner that your protein intake is increased. But this does not mean that you eliminate carbohydrates and fats from your diet. Consume complex carbs and wholesome grains which are rich in fibre to promote weight loss.

Consistent physical activity of at least 20 minutes daily could help in instant weight loss and stress management

Reduce your portion sizes and avoid sugary drinks: It’s important to consume your meal as per the body’s need, not greed. Food should be served on smaller plates helping in reducing the portion size. Moreover, the calories in sugary drinks are much more than the calories in the overall meal. Choose water, unsweetened drinks over high-calorie beverages.

Another way to lose weight is to understand why we are gaining it. Yash Vardhan Swami, Health and Business Coach, and Fitness Business Accelerator, says that we gain weight, when we consume more calories than we are burning over time. “On paper, we need to eat a surplus of 3,500 calories to gain about 500gm weight. So, if you have gained weight, it’s increased caloric intake plus lack of activity,” he says, adding that one can lose weight by "reversing" it. “Burn more calories than you are consuming over time and this can be achieved by reducing the calories we take in and by increasing the calories we burn.”

Yash, however, suggests a important things to keep in mind. "Most of our diets lack protein, so protein intake should be prioritised. Protein is great for satiety and managing caloric balance apart from its health and muscle retention/recovery-related benefits. The focus should be on at least 3 servings of fruits and vegetables for high fibre (leading to lower cravings and higher satiety."

Sannya suggests keeping the following in mind:

Eat meals at regular intervals: It helps in improving metabolism and prevents overeating.

Ensure you have a sound sleep cycle: Poor sleep cycle disrupts the appetite hormones namely leptin and ghrelin in our bodies which further causes overeating and weight gain.

Prioritise physical activity: Consistent physical activity of at least 20 minutes daily could help in instant weight loss and stress management.