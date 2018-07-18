App
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2018 03:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Wanna lose weight? Try these food options after a gruelling workout session

Becoming healthy is no longer an option, it’s a necessity. People are increasingly becoming aware of their health and fitness levels, and give due diligence to physical activity and diets, especially when it comes to losing weight.

Anusua Banerjee @moneycontrolcom

Losing weight can be daunting task, both physically and mentally, if you don’t do it right. Experts say that apart from lifting weights and doing high-intensity interval training (HIITs), people need to take note of what they are eating, and most importantly, when they are eating.

What you eat after a workout or any strenuous physical activity plays a major role as it impacts metabolism and muscle gain. There are multiple options for a post-workout meal and you can replace high calorie foods with low calorie meals, without compromising on taste.

Here are a few options that you must try after a gruelling fitness session:

Try hummus with a tuna sandwich, which is better than mayonnaise or mustard sauce. A sandwich stuffed with leafy vegetables adds to the daily green intake.

Munch on a few almonds and avocados or mix them with your smoothie. They provide Vitamin B that help in metabolizing all healthy proteins and carbohydrates.

Egg whites should be an integral part of your first meal of the day. A vegetable stuffed omelette can be a perfect combination of taste and nutrition after a workout.

If you are bored of your regular protein shake, sip on a delicious cherry milkshake, which will replenish your energy levels and glycogen index. Cherries are rich in antioxidants and help in relieving muscle soreness after an intense workout.
First Published on Jul 18, 2018 03:18 pm

tags #Being healthy #diet programmes #Eggs for diet #fit and healthy #Health #Health is wealth #Healthy food #healthy lifestyle #salad diet #Workout Diet #Workout food

