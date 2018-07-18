Wanna lose weight? Try these food options after a gruelling workout session

Losing weight can be daunting task, both physically and mentally, if you don’t do it right. Experts say that apart from lifting weights and doing high-intensity interval training (HIITs), people need to take note of what they are eating, and most importantly, when they are eating.

What you eat after a workout or any strenuous physical activity plays a major role as it impacts metabolism and muscle gain. There are multiple options for a post-workout meal and you can replace high calorie foods with low calorie meals, without compromising on taste.

Here are a few options that you must try after a gruelling fitness session:

Try hummus with a tuna sandwich, which is better than mayonnaise or mustard sauce. A sandwich stuffed with leafy vegetables adds to the daily green intake.

Munch on a few almonds and avocados or mix them with your smoothie. They provide Vitamin B that help in metabolizing all healthy proteins and carbohydrates.

Egg whites should be an integral part of your first meal of the day. A vegetable stuffed omelette can be a perfect combination of taste and nutrition after a workout.

If you are bored of your regular protein shake, sip on a delicious cherry milkshake, which will replenish your energy levels and glycogen index. Cherries are rich in antioxidants and help in relieving muscle soreness after an intense workout.