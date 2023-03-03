World Obesity Day: Eight tips to reduce weight, control diabetes and fight obesity

Weight control is a common goal for many people with obesity, but people with type 2 diabetes especially need to pay attention to it. As the adverse health effects of obesity and diabetes mellitus are common and they tend to occur together, it is referred to as Diabesity.

In the 21st century, obesity has reached epidemic proportions in India, affecting nearly 30 percent of the population. India's continued integration into global food markets has resulted in a significant increase in the availability of unhealthy, processed food.

The average daily calorie intake in middle-class and high-income households is rising as a result of this processed food intake and rising middle class incomes. Numerous chronic diseases, such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, stroke, osteoarthritis and even some forms of cancer are linked to obesity.

Being overweight makes the body less able to use insulin, a condition called ‘insulin resistance’, which makes it harder to control blood sugar levels. The World Health Organization says that most people with type 2 diabetes are overweight or obese. The length of time a person has had a high Body Mass Index (BMI) – a metric used to determine whether a person is overweight or obese – is associated with an increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Losing weight can thus have a huge beneficial effect on your health and blood sugar levels. So here are eight tips to lose weight.





Set small, attainable objectives

Losing weight is not an easy process. It's possible, but it takes work and commitment. It can be difficult to begin the weight loss journey, and it's easy to forget where you are. Setting goals that are doable and attainable aids in staying motivated and moving forward. Instead of setting too lofty goals, set smaller ones, like walking around the block four times a week or only eating dessert on the weekends.

2. Develop Healthy Routine

The most efficient method for achieving your weight loss goal is to develop routines. It is essential not to give up because failure happens to everyone. Once these routines are established, you will feel a sense of accomplishment as you work toward your ultimate weight loss goal.

3. Remember there are no quick fixes

Similar to this, extreme diets and exercise regimens will not work as quick fixes. Instead, focus on making adjustments that you will be able to stick with for a long time.

4. Get help with your diet from experts

If you want to find the ideal diet plan for your lifestyle, goals, and preferences, you must work with a registered dietitian or diabetes educator. They can help you figure out the right number of calories to eat based on your age, gender, weight, activity level, and body type. You'll lose weight and keep your blood sugar in check with this. One way to improve your physical health is to eat more fibre. It can be hard to cut calories, especially if you feel hungry right after eating. You can consume more of foods that are high in fibre because they typically contain fewer calories. This is because foods high in fibre take longer to digest and give you a longer feeling of fullness.

5. Don't skip breakfast

We are aware of the significance of having a nutritious breakfast to start your day. People who have successfully lost weight and maintained it typically consume breakfast. Skipping breakfast has been linked to later-day overeating, which can sabotage weight loss efforts and fluctuate blood sugar levels. Additionally, it has been demonstrated that eating breakfast gives you more energy for an active and busy day. Every morning, either before or after exercising, eat breakfast. Healthy carbs include whole grains, fruits, and low-fat dairy products. Always read the labels carefully when purchasing packaged foods, and avoid cereals and other breakfast foods with added sugar.

6. Regular exercise

Research shows that while diet is clearly the most important part of losing weight, exercise is absolutely necessary to keep it off over time. To perform at your best, you should aim to exercise for 150 minutes per week, or 30 minutes per day, at least five days per week. You need to cover 10,000 steps per day. Additionally, keep in mind that you will always be able to find ways to keep moving throughout the day! If you want to watch less than 10 hours of television per week, take a 10-minute walk around the block after dinner instead of retiring for the night. When you can, take the stairs and park further from your destinations. Consider these changes to be minor pieces of the puzzle you're working on; They will all have an impact in the end!

7. Keep track of the progress

Documentation is required for any lifestyle change. It helps you set reasonable goals, learn from your mistakes, and even figure out when things might have gone off course. You can learn from both your successes and failures over time and appreciate your progress. In a food journal, try writing down all of your food choices and the size of each serving. It might be a good idea to weigh yourself once a week if your doctor tells you to or if you are keeping an eye on your diabetes. You'll be able to see how far you've come this way! You could likewise need to record when, where, what action you did, and how you felt subsequently.

8. Try something new

It's important to have a few activities in your life that keep you busy and occupied. Make something new, solve word puzzles, garden, or do anything else that involves using your hands. It may also be helpful to bring healthy snacks with you so that you can avoid being tempted by unhealthy food options while you are out and about.

Even if you reach your weight loss goal, you should continue to exercise and take care of your health. Maintenance is the key. From the beginning, it is essential to establish attainable goals: You shouldn't let your diet and workouts be a temporary fix if you have longer-term health goals.

Dr V Mohan is Chairman and Chief Diabetologist, Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialties Centre and President, Madras Diabetes Research Foundation. Views are personal and do not represent the stand of this publication