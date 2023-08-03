Best foods to lose weight: Add these 5 nuts to your diet to speed up weight loss

Health benefits of nuts: If you replace red meat and refined carbohydrates with nuts, it could lead to less weight gain and lower the risk of chronic diseases (Image: Canva)

Did you just say nuts are only for squirrels? You are wrong. These delicious superfoods are loaded with a ton of health benefits if you are trying to lose weight or stay healthy. Full of protein and fibre, which keep you from getting hungry and raiding the fridge, diet and nutrition experts say a daily serving of almonds, pistachios, cashews and other nuts are just the things you need to fast-track your weight loss journey. Plus, of course, they are fun to eat.

Also read | Peanuts vs Almonds: Which nut is more nutritious?

Consider this. According to a research article titled Nuts, Energy Balance, and Body Weight, published in MDPI by David J. Baer and co-authors, unsaturated fats in nuts aid in decreasing body fat accumulation through oxidation. The article highlights that nuts' high protein and fibre content can boost thermogenesis and resting energy expenditure, potentially aiding in calorie burning. Additionally, the dietary fibre, particularly the viscous type found in nuts, delays gastric emptying, curbs hunger, and fosters a healthier gut microbiome. This leads to improved energy metabolism, the pivot around which your weight loss and weight management efforts depend.

Interestingly, even the way you eat nuts matters – incomplete mastication may lead to increased energy loss via faeces, which contributes to their overall energy availability, resulting in a lower energy intake. Moreover, if you replace red meat and refined carbohydrates with nuts, it could lead to less weight gain and lower the risk of chronic diseases.

Also read | Health benefits of nuts: No weight loss diet is complete without this superfood

Weight loss requires fewer calories consumed than expended, while weight maintenance needs a balance in energy intake and expenditure. However, this apparent simplicity is complicated by interconnected factors such as food composition, macronutrients, the food matrix, and energy availability. Appetite regulation involves multiple organ systems in constant decision-making about eating patterns and portion control, ultimately influencing energy intake.

So, next time you reach for those nuts, remember the wealth of benefits they offer beyond just being a tasty snack. Here's why you should include nuts in your daily diet.

Almonds: Almonds boast a wealth of healthy fats, fibre, protein, magnesium, and vitamin E. They help regulate blood sugar levels, support heart health by reducing blood pressure and cholesterol, and play a pivotal role in weight management by satiating hunger and promoting a feeling of fullness.

Walnuts: Multiple studies have suggested that including nuts in your daily diet helps in weight management and reduce adiposity. Rich in omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants, walnuts improve metabolism and reduce inflammation, thus contributing to weight management.

Pistachios: In a study conducted by the Medicine department at the University of California, San Diego, scientists discovered that overweight or obese individuals who consumed a daily serving of pistachios had a lower body mass index and waist circumference. Additionally, the pistachio-eating group improved their food choices, increasing dietary fibre while reducing high-sugar and high-fat foods intake.

Cashews: Opt for this nourishing snack, especially if you are conscious of your weight or managing diabetes. Cashews, known as super nuts, have a lower calorie content and boast abundant vitamins, minerals, and healthy fats. Additionally, they are an excellent source of protein and dietary fibre.

Hazelnuts: These nuts are abundant in dietary fibre and therefore promote digestive health. Hazelnuts aid in regulating bowel movements, preventing constipation, and fostering the growth of beneficial gut bacteria, all of which lead to weight management.