10 weight-loss tips for women over 40

Achieving your goal weight with an ageing body is still definitely possible with the right fitness strategies and lifestyle adjustments

Losing weight after a certain age is a difficult task for everyone. However, weight loss can turn even more challenging for women of age 40 years and above. Fluctuating hormones, slower metabolism, shift in energy level — there could be a number of bodily changes working against your will to shed those extra kilos and a walk in the park every morning may not be sufficient. But fret not, ladies. Achieving your goal weight with an ageing body is still definitely possible with the right fitness strategies and lifestyle adjustments. Let’s explore some weight loss strategies that actually work for women above 40.

Also read | Weight loss tips: 6 simple lifestyle changes to beat obesity

1. Go for regular health check-ups:

Before embarking on any weight loss journey, it is crucial for you to consult with your doctor. They can assess your overall health, identify any underlying conditions or medications that may affect weight loss, and provide personalised guidance. For example, beta-blockers for high blood pressure, diabetes medications, and many over-the-counter meds can cause weight gain. It is important to keep a check on your prescriptions and get substitutions from your doctor if you think your meds are causing you to pack on the kilos.

2. Manage perimenopause:

Perimenopause, the transitional phase leading to menopause, can bring about hormonal fluctuations that contribute to weight gain. To manage this, focus on a well-rounded approach that includes regular exercise, a balanced diet, stress management, and hormone-specific therapies or supplements if recommended by your healthcare provider.

3. Plan balanced meals:

Adopting a balanced and nutritious eating plan is key for weight loss. Include a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats in your meals. Opt for portion control and mindful eating to prevent overeating and ensure you're meeting your nutritional needs.

4. Stay hydrated:

Drinking an adequate amount of water throughout the day is crucial for weight loss and overall health. Water helps with digestion, reduces cravings, and supports overall bodily functions. Aim to drink at least eight cups of water daily and adjust intake based on individual needs and activity level.

5. Establish a workout routine:

Muscle mass and function begin to decline at the age of 40, and this condition is known as sarcopenia. Regular exercise is vital for weight loss and overall well-being. Engage in a combination of cardiovascular activities, such as brisk walking, swimming, or cycling, and strength training exercises to build lean muscle mass.

6. Limit your screen time:

Reducing sedentary behaviours, such as excessive screen time, is important for weight management. Limit the time spent sitting or engaging in activities that involve extended periods of inactivity. Instead, find opportunities to move throughout the day, such as taking short walks or stretching breaks.

7. Reduce alcohol intake:

Alcohol can contribute to weight gain and hinder weight loss efforts. It provides empty calories, impairs judgment, and can lead to overeating. Limit alcohol consumption and opt for healthier alternatives such as infused water, herbal teas, or mocktails.

8. Cut back on carbs:

Reducing refined carbohydrates and sugars can be beneficial for weight loss. Opt for complex carbohydrates like whole grains, legumes, and vegetables, which provide sustained energy and essential nutrients. Minimise consumption of processed foods, sugary snacks, and beverages.

9. Manage stress:

Many perimenopause symptoms and lifestyle factors, such as work pressure, children leaving for college, ageing parents, and financial concerns, can make life stressful, which can lead to overeating and eventually, weight gain. Incorporate stress management techniques into your daily routine, such as meditation, deep breathing exercises, yoga, or engaging in hobbies that promote relaxation. Prioritise self-care and make time for activities that bring you joy and peace.

10. Prioritise sleep:

Adequate sleep is crucial for weight management and overall well-being. Poor sleep can disrupt hormone balance, increase appetite, and lead to cravings. Aim for seven to eight hours of quality sleep each night and establish a regular sleep routine.