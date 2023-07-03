Weight loss tips: 6 simple lifestyle changes to beat obesity 

Obesity can lead to several chronic health issues including high blood pressure, diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, and even certain kinds of cancer

Obesity is defined as abnormal or excessive fat accumulation that presents a risk to your overall well-being. Sure, a sedentary and unhealthy lifestyle, irrespective of your weight, can itself lead to many diseases, but those extra kilograms will only add to your misery. Obesity can lead to several chronic health issues including high blood pressure, diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, and even certain kinds of cancer. So, if you are struggling with obesity or have a high body fat percentage that risks you being overweight in future, this one’s for you. Here are simple lifestyle tweaks to manage, prevent, and reverse obesity!

1. Control your sugar intake

Excess sugar can lead to weight gain. Cut back on processed foods with added sugar and sugary drinks like soda, fruit drinks, sports drinks. Increase your water intake and opt for natural fruit juice instead if you wish to satisfy your sweet tooth, although stick to a small amount per day. Remember, moderation is key.

2. Embrace an active lifestyle

This one’s a no brainer: Build an exercise routine that works for you. Your workout sessions, however, don’t have to be rigorous or feel like a chore. Hit the gym at least thrice a week for strength training. If that feels too much, find an active activity that brings you joy and keeps you weight in check at the same time. Dance, swim, hike, cycle, or take up a new sport — do whatever gets you moving. The key is to find something you love and make it a regular part of your routine.

3. Prioritise your sleep

Believe it or not, quality sleep is vital for managing weight and preventing obesity. Aim for seven to eight hours of uninterrupted sleep each night. Create a relaxing bedtime routine, and limit your screen time before you hit the bed. Give your brain enough time to relax and reset.

4. Go for healthy fats

Not all fats have to be your enemies! Embrace a diet with natural foods that include healthy fats like avocados, whole eggs, and olive oil. Snack on nuts and seeds when you have cravings. These provide essential nutrients and help you feel satiated, reducing the chances of overeating.

5. Eat plenty of dietary fibre

Research suggests consumption of dietary fibre can prevent obesity, metabolic syndrome, and adverse changes in the intestine by promoting growth of "good" bacteria. Try eating more low–glycaemic index foods such as green vegetables, fruits, raw carrots, kidney beans, chickpeas, and lentils. Remember, vegetables come packed with nutrients and fibre, and are superheroes when it comes to managing obesity.

6. Maintain healthy mental and emotional well-being

It is also important to keep your hormones and emotions in check. An unhealthy state of mind often leads to emotional eating, which can eventually result in obesity. Pause and reflect on the sudden change in your behaviour or cravings, and try to divert your mind when doing some mental exercises or meditating.

7. Track your health metrics including fitness and BMI

Your weight loss journey is more than just about the number on the weighing scale. When it comes to holistic health, there are many other metrics you may track: Blood pressure, BMI, resting heart rate, heart rate recovery, cholesterol levels, and more.