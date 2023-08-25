Benefits of early dinners: From heart health to digestion, better sleep and more

Consuming meals during your supposed sleep hours in the dark can disrupt digestion and food processing (Image: Canva)

Late-night food indulgences may be enjoyable, but here's a heads-up: More than focusing on what and how much you eat, remember that meal timing significantly impacts your health. While skipping breakfast consistently is associated with a higher risk of type 2 diabetes (T2D), obesity, and cardiovascular disease (CVD), opting for late dinners also comes with its own drawbacks. Needless, to say, your health can be influenced by both the amount and the quality of the food you eat.

According to a research conducted at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies in La Jolla, California, the timing of your meals play a vital role in determining your health and the risk of diseases. The study suggests that getting the timing right could actually be a powerful tactic in your battle against obesity, type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular disease. So, before you grab that midnight snack, let's take a deep dive into why the timing of our meals is just as significant as the food we choose.

Adjust the Circadian clocks: These are like the internal timers in your body's cells, governing essential activities like sleep and eating. They rely on cues from your environment, such as light and food, to function effectively. A mismatch between your internal clocks and the external world can harm your health. For instance, your body digests food optimally when you are active and it's bright outside. Consuming meals during your supposed sleep hours in the dark can disrupt digestion and food processing. Hence, embracing early dinners could potentially lower the risk of metabolic disorders.

Dine early, digest better: Opting for an early dinner allows your stomach enough time to empty before bedtime. This practice can decrease the likelihood of experiencing gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) and promote smoother digestion. On the other hand, lying down soon after eating can prompt stomach acid to flow back into your esophagus, resulting in discomfort and heartburn.

Snooze in serenity: Experts often advise favouring a light dinner for the stomach and consuming it early. A dinner that is high in fat, that too close to bedtime, can interfere with sleep patterns due to heightened metabolic activity and possible discomfort.

Light dinner, lighter you: Eating late at night or just before sleep exposes you to the risk of elevated insulin levels and impaired glucose tolerance. These factors contribute to weight gain and obesity. However, choosing an early dinner provides your body with more time to efficiently process glucose and regulate hunger hormones, potentially aiding in weight control.

Master the sugar swing: Increased blood sugar levels can lead to increased thirst, frequent urination, fatigue, and blurry vision. Eating late at night intensifies this issue, placing additional strain on insulin function and heightening the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Opting for an early dinner supports better blood sugar regulation, reducing the likelihood of insulin resistance.

The ‘heart’felt benefits: Selecting an early dinner can help maintain stable blood pressure and lessen the burden on your heart. Conversely, consuming heavy meals late at night can elevate blood pressure during sleep, increasing the risk of hypertension and cardiovascular problems.

By making adjustments to your lifestyle and adopting a positive change through mindful consideration of meal timing and the choice of an early dinner, you can pave the way for a healthier life.