Benefits of plant-based eating: Get all the minerals, vitamins and fibre for your body from plants

Plant-based diet: Legumes, such as lentils, beans, and chickpeas, rich in antioxidants and vitamins, support overall health by reducing inflammation and aiding digestion (Image: Canva)

Plant-based foods are more than just vegetarian menu options. These dietary choices are rich in various compounds, including antioxidants, phenolic compounds, fibre, vitamins, minerals, and fatty acids. They not only provide a wholesome diet but also give a boost to your immune system and metabolism, aiding in combating diverse health issues.

As you age, your body becomes more adept at defending against infections and illnesses. Nutrients like antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals in your diet play an important role in strengthening your body's natural defenses. Fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts, and seeds act as the foundation for fortifying your body.

However, if you are dealing with obesity, ongoing inflammation, high blood pressure, or compromised immune systems, you may face heightened challenges when confronted with certain viruses.

Enhance immunity and metabolism: Maintaining a healthy body requires a balance between immunity and metabolism. Metabolism manages the body's energy conversion from food, while immunity safeguards against harmful invaders.

Build immunity over time: Immunity isn't developed overnight, but rather over time, emphasises Gayatri Chona, a nutritional and wellness coach and Co-founder of Phab. "Around 70 percent of our immunity is based in our gut, making the food we consume a more effective way to bolster our immune system compared to relying on pills. Dietary choices, combined with informed lifestyle decisions, form a comprehensive approach to health. Adaptive immunity thrives on adequate sleep, stress management, physical activity, and proper nutrition," says Chona.

Nourish your body with plant-based power: Chona stresses on the significance of including plant-based elements like turmeric, garlic, honey, cinnamon, as well as integrating seeds, nuts, and oats into your regular meals. "These help in improving immunity, crafting efficient metabolism, thus contributing to the overall well-being," she says.

Here is a list of foods that can help establish a strong foundation for strengthening immunity, optimising metabolism, and promoting good health:

Reap the benefits of legumes: Legumes, such as lentils, beans, and chickpeas, contribute not only to enhanced immunity against infections but also to efficient nutrient utilisation. These foods, rich in antioxidants and vitamins, support overall health by reducing inflammation and aiding digestion. Their fibre content sustains steady energy release, a key component of maintaining metabolism.

Boost energy levels with nuts and seeds: You may be familiar with the benefits of almonds, flaxseeds, and chia seeds. But did you know that they also provide immune support and boost metabolism. These treasure troves of essential fatty acids and vital nutrients are abundant in antioxidants and healthy fats, which aid in reducing oxidative stress and promoting cell health. Incorporating nuts and seeds into your diet not only reinforces your immune system's capabilities but also helps optimise various metabolic processes, contributing to sustained energy levels and overall well-being.

Get a bounce with citrus fruits: Fruits such as oranges, lemons, and grapefruits contain compounds that support efficient metabolic pathways. Vitamin C assists in collagen production, which is crucial for healthy skin and tissue repair. By integrating citrus fruits into your diet, you not only enhance your immunity against illnesses but also aid your metabolism in functioning optimally.

Unlock the magic of green tea: Green tea, known for its potent antioxidants like catechins, offers enhanced immune function and metabolic acceleration. Antioxidants combat free radicals, preserving the immune system's integrity. Also, green tea compounds contribute to improved metabolism and fat burning. Regular consumption supports both immunity and metabolism.

Add aromatic spices: Both turmeric and cinnamon are not only renowned for their culinary uses but also known for their potential contributions to health. Turmeric possesses an active compound called curcumin, that boasts of anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. These may aid in improving immunity by reducing oxidative stress and inflammation. Similarly, cinnamon, with its warm and sweet flavor, can assist in regulating blood sugar levels, impacting metabolic function.