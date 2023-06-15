English
    Healthy high fat foods: Why avocados, dark chocolates and fatty fish are a must in any diet plan

    Benefits of healthy fats: Research shows that some fats do not pose negative concerns for your health. Foods with healthy fats can be a part of a nutrient-dense, whole-food-based diet. From delicious avocados to nutrient-packed seeds, there are numerous foods that brim with heart- and brain-boosting fats.

    Sushmita Srivastav
    June 15, 2023 / 06:16 PM IST
    Health benefits of dark chocoloate Best healthy fat food

    Health benefits of dark chocoloates: It is a good source of fiber, iron, and magnesium

    Delving into the realms of diet and nutrition, we often stumble upon a villainous word — fat. However, he narrative around this nutrient is now changing, as not all fats are created equal or are necessarily bad. Healthy-fat foods are not just permissible but necessary for our well-being, fortifying our hearts and brains. What are these healthy fatty foods? How are they beneficial to our health? Let’s find out.

    Unravelling the myth: Understanding fats

    Fats, often vilified in diet culture, are crucial for our body's functioning. They are vital for nutrient absorption, energy production, and supporting brain and heart health. However, it is essential to distinguish between harmful and beneficial fats. Health experts around the world recommend limiting saturated fat to less than 10 percent of total calorie intake.

    Contrarily, foods rich in monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, often termed 'healthy fats,' have shown to offer significant health benefits.

    A gateway to brain and heart health: 7 foods with healthy fats

    1. Avocados

    Avocados are a treasure trove of monounsaturated fats, contributing to about 80 percent of their caloric content

    Unlike most fruits known for their carbohydrate content, avocados are a treasure trove of monounsaturated fats, contributing to about 80 percent of their caloric content. These healthy fats can help reduce bad cholesterol levels and support heart health. Avocados are also rich in potassium, antioxidants, and fiber, which can help with digestion and weight management.

    2. Dark chocolate

    Dark chocolate packs healthy fats accounting for nearly 65 percent of its caloric content. Dark chocolate with at least 70 percent cocoa content is a good source of fiber, iron, and magnesium. Plus, it's loaded with antioxidants like resveratrol and epicatechin, which have anti-aging and performance-enhancing properties.

    3. Whole eggs

    Eggs are a great source of choline, a brain-essential nutrient that most people lack

    Often misunderstood due to their cholesterol content, whole eggs are a powerhouse of nutrients. Eggs are a great source of choline, a brain-essential nutrient that most people lack. They're also high in protein, making them a weight-loss-friendly food.

    4. Nuts and seeds

    Nuts and seeds are a great source of protein, fiber, vitamins, and minerals

    Almonds, walnuts, and seeds like chia, flax, and hemp are brimming with healthy fats, including heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids. They're also a great source of protein, fiber, vitamins, and minerals.

    5. Dairy products

    Full-fat dairy items healthy fats along with calcium and other essential nutrients

    Full-fat dairy items like whole milk, yoghurt, and cheese, when consumed in moderation, can offer an array of nutrients. They contain healthy fats along with calcium and other essential nutrients.

    6. Fatty fish

    Health benefits of salmons healthy fat food (Image: Canva)

    Fish like salmon, mackerel, sardines, trout, and tuna are all high in healthy fats, including omega-3 fatty acids, which are beneficial for heart health and brain function.

    7. Extra Virgin Olive Oil

    Health benefits of extra virgin olive oil healthy fat food (Image: Canva)

    Extra virgin olive oil, high in oleic acid, possesses powerful anti-inflammatory properties. It is great for heart health, blood sugar management, and weight management benefits.

    The healthy fat paradigm

    Remember to always consume these high-calorie, fat-rich foods like cheese and nuts in moderation. A food scale can be helpful in ensuring portion control. Keep a count of your calorie intake and accordingly incorporate these foods into your daily diet. Embrace the power of healthy-fat foods and let them fortify your heart, brain, and overall well-being.

