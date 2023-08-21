Free radicals and antioxidants: 5 best antioxidant foods to cure chronic diseases, boost immunity

Antioxidant-rich fruits: The antioxidants in blueberries play an important role in neutralising harmful free radicals in the body, protect cells from damage, and support overall health (Image: Canva)

Do you know what keeps your brain razor sharp, your eyes sparkling, and your muscles strong after a workout? The answer is antioxidants, the powerhouse ingredients that protect your cells from damage, boost your immune system, slow down ageing, and prevent chronic diseases. Research shows that antioxidants are vital for cognitive function, eye health, and muscle recovery.

Antioxidants, the protectors: Antioxidants are like shields you obtain from the foods you consume. They defend your cells from harm caused by those pesky, troublesome molecules called free radicals.

An array of nutrient-rich foods including berries, nuts, and green vegetables can provide the required antioxidants for your body. Moreover, these foods also safeguard you from chronic illnesses.

To ensure your body gets its required dose of antioxidants, include these in your everyday diet:

Fight free radicals with blueberries

Blueberries are loaded with anthocyanin, the powerful antioxidants responsible for the vibrant blue colour. These antioxidants play an important role in neutralising harmful free radicals in the body, protect cells from damage, and support overall health. Remarkably, these tiny fruits have also been linked to improved brain health, as anthocyanins enhance cognitive function and memory.

Enjoy blueberries for breakfast: Bring berries into play for breakfast. Add them to your yoghurt or millets, and get an antioxidant-rich breakfast.

Strengthen your bones with spinach

Among the most talked-about leafy vegetables, spinach is packed with vitamins A, C, and E, and a number of other antioxidants. The high vitamin K content in spinach supports bone health and blood clotting.

Savour spinach preparation: Sauté the spinach or make a purée. It works both ways. After you wash them thoroughly, sauté spinach leaves with ginger, garlic, and ghee to create a nourishing spinach meal. You can enjoy it as a side dish or make a purée and easily add it to various dishes such as porridge or pasta.

Get calcium and magnesium from kale

Another leafy green vegetable that contains diverse antioxidants is Kale. It also has vitamins C and K, and minerals like calcium and magnesium, important for maintaining strong bones and regulating various bodily functions.

Make delightful kale salad: Put 4 cups of chopped Kale into lemon juice, ginger, olive oil, salt, and pepper. Gently mix and keep it for 5 minutes. Now add nuts and seeds.

Nurture your heart with dark chocolate

You often complain about the lack of healthiness in delicious food. Dark chocolate, it seems, defies that notion. It not only satisfies your taste buds but also provides potential health benefits. Its flavonoid content, particularly the flavonols, gives dark chocolate its antioxidant properties. These antioxidants have been associated with improved heart health by promoting healthy blood flow and reducing blood pressure. Alongside, dark chocolate contains compounds that may positively affect mood and reduce stress.

Just break it, and eat: Break off a couple of squares of premium dark chocolate for a quick and indulgent delight.

Dual benefits of walnuts

Walnuts are a great source of vitamin E, a potent antioxidant that helps protect cells from damage. Plus, walnuts are rich in polyphenols, which have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects. These properties contribute to heart health by reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

Walnuts for snacking and beyond: Munch on roasted or salted walnuts for a satisfying snack, or enhance your salads, cookies, cakes, and ice creams with a sprinkle of these versatile nuts.