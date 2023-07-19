What to eat: Packed with proteins and fibres, here's why beans are a must-have in any diet plan

Health benefits of beans: beans are packed with nutrients like fibres, proteins, vitamins, and minerals, all essential minerals you need to stay healthy (Image: Canva)

When it comes to a diet plan for fitness and weight loss, it's all about counting calories and carbs, and, more importantly, what to eat. While the sheer variety of healthy diet patterns gaining popularity all over the world could get overwhelming at times (Mediterranean, Vegan or low glycemic index diets?), nutrition experts are unanimous on one thing: it's time to talk about nutritious plant-based foods, such as beans.

Because beans are packed with nutrients like fibres, proteins, vitamins, and minerals, all essential minerals you need to stay healthy. A number of studies have confirmed that adopting a plant-based diet and including beans in your meals can reduce risks of developing heart disease, high blood pressure, stroke, and type 2 diabetes, among other diseases.

The most common types of beans include kidney beans, cannellini beans, Great Northern beans, navy beans, fava beans, cranberry beans, black beans, pinto beans, soybeans, black-eyed peas, and chickpeas. Including these into your diet can play a vital role in preventing and managing various health conditions and promoting a healthier, more vibrant life. Here’s how:

Hyperlipidemia: Studies have shown that regular consumption of legumes, such as beans, can contribute to lowering total cholesterol and LDL (low-density lipoprotein) cholesterol levels. Beans are rich in soluble fibre, which binds to cholesterol in the digestive system, preventing its absorption into the bloodstream. This mechanism helps reduce the overall cholesterol load in the body, specifically targeting LDL cholesterol, often referred to as "bad" cholesterol.

Type 2 diabetes: Including beans as part of a plant-based diet provides benefits for individuals with or at risk of type 2 diabetes. Legumes are rich in fibre, protein, and complex carbohydrates, which contribute to improved blood sugar control and insulin sensitivity. Additionally, they offer a healthier alternative to processed meats and refined grains, which are associated with an increased risk of diabetes.

Hypertension: Hypertension, also called high blood pressure, is a health condition associated with an increased risk of heart disease and stroke. Research shows that regular consumption of beans contributes to lower blood pressure levels and reduce the risk of hypertension-related complications. By adding beans into your daily diet, you incorporate natural sources of potassium, magnesium, and fiber, all of which support blood pressure management.

Weight management: The high fibre and protein content in beans increase feelings of fullness and reduce calorie intake. The National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) supports the weight management benefits of legumes such as beans. Analysis of the data reveals that adults who consumed a variety of legumes had lower body weights compared to those who did not consume legumes. Additionally, legume consumers were found to have a lower likelihood of being classified as obese (BMI >30 kg/m2) compared to non-consumers.

Digestion: Sufficient fibre intake from beans can improve digestive health and reduce the risk of gastrointestinal disorders. Beans are rich in fibre and this helps prevent constipation, promote regular bowel movements, and nourish beneficial gut bacteria.