Nutrient-rich foods: Add these 15 healing foods in your diet to fight inflammation

Health benefits of almonds and walnuts: Nuts like almonds and walnuts are packed with good fats, fibre, vitamins and antioxidants that help the body fight inflammation (Image: Canva)

For all your diligence and dedication when it comes to fitness and exercise, if there is one thing that can throw a spanner in your best efforts, it has to be the absence of a solid diet plan. Yes, what you eat daily is the key to maintaining good health and wellness. One way to do this is by planning your meals in advance and adding foods that come loaded with healing properties. Doing so can have a significant impact on your health, particularly if you're prone to inflammation.

A study featured in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, backed by the NHLBI, shows how important anti-inflammatory diets are, and recommends eating a variety of colorful vegetables, fruits, and whole grains to protect yourself from cardiovascular diseases.

Inflammation is your body's natural response to injury or harmful stimuli, but chronic inflammation can contribute to various health issues. To help counteract this, include these 15 anti-inflammatory foods in your diet that promote healing and support a healthy body.

Almonds and walnuts: Nuts like almonds and walnuts are packed with good fats, fibre, vitamins and antioxidants. These help reduce inflammation by lowering stress on the body. A regular serving of nuts plays a role in curbing chronic inflammation and encouraging a more resilient physiological state.

Avocados: Monounsaturated fats and antioxidants in avocados play a crucial role in reducing inflammation. Its nutritious composition is such that it aids in establishing an environment that combats inflammation.

Blueberries and strawberries: These are rich in natural antioxidants known as polyphenols. These potent compounds act as free radical scavengers, mitigating oxidative stress and calming inflammation within the body. Regular consumption of these antioxidant-rich fruits helps in reducing chronic inflammation and promotes good health.

Healing foods: Monounsaturated fats and antioxidants in avocados play a crucial role in reducing inflammation in the body (Image: Canva)

Broccoli: Broccoli has a substance called sulforaphane, which helps in getting rid of inflammation by blocking certain pathways related to it.

Cherries: A delicious way to combat inflammation, cherries are packed with anthocyanins and antioxidants that can provide pain relief, particularly for arthritis.

Flaxseeds: Apart from their other benefits, the alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), a type of omega-3 fatty acid, found in flaxseeds fights inflammation by regulating your immune system.

Garlic: This herb's sulphur compounds influence how your body's defenses respond and block things that trigger inflammation. Adding garlic to your dishes serves the double purpose of enhancing both taste and defending your body against inflammation.

Ginger: Gingerol, found in abundance in ginger, is a bioactive component known for its anti-inflammatory properties. It functions by reducing the production of pro-inflammatory cytokines and enzymes, thus lessening inflammation.

Green tea: Green tea contains catechins, polyphenolic compounds can curb the production of pro-inflammatory molecules. Sipping green tea as a beverage paves the way for a more serene inflammation landscape within the body.

Leafy green vegetables like spinach, kale: Leafy greens like spinach and kale are loaded with nutrients, including vitamin K. This vitamin plays multiple roles in regulating inflammation by influencing the synthesis of proteins involved in immune and inflammatory responses.

Olive oil: Extra virgin olive oil is a great source of healthy fats and strong antioxidants. These are strong weapons in your body's fight against inflammation.

Healing foods: Flaxseeds contain alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), a type of omega-3 fatty acid, which fights inflammation by regulating the body's immune system

Oranges: Oranges are replete with vitamin C and other antioxidants that shield the cells from inflammatory damage, and encourage a more balanced inflammation equilibrium within the body.

Salmon and mackerel: Fatty fish varieties like salmon and mackerel team up with omega-3 fatty acids, particularly eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA). These omega-3s exert a smooth effect on the body's inflammatory responses.

Tomatoes: Tomatoes contain lycopene, a formidable antioxidant renowned for its potential to counteract oxidative stress and inflammation. This compound neutralises free radicals and tones down the inflammatory burden on the body.

Turmeric: Turmeric is known to possess curcumin—a potent bioactive compound celebrated for its anti-inflammatory attributes. Curcumin interferes with inflammatory pathways and enzymes, curtailing the release of inflammatory mediators.