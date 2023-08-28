English
    10 biggest food myths that need to die right away

    Healthy eating: Navigating the complex world of nutrition, we point out 10 prevailing food myths so that you are well on your way to making informed and healthier dietary choices. 

    Sushmita Srivastav
    August 28, 2023 / 02:35 PM IST
    In the short run, stress helps us lose fat. But over the long run, it promotes fat accumulation by activating the pleasure-seeking part of our brain known as the amygdala. (Photo by Towfiqu Barbhuiya via Pexels)

    Skipping meals might seem like a shortcut to losing weight, but it can actually slow down your metabolism and lead to overeating later on (Image: Towfiqu Barbhuiya via Pexels)

    The virtual landscape of information about the modern nutrition industry has grown so vast today that it is easy to get lost. Every day there are multiple research stories coming out, touting the health benefits or risks of eating certain foods. As we navigate our way through the factual maze of dietary recommendations, it's crucial to know about the myths and pseudoscientific theories in order to be able to make healthy choices.

    Let’s debunk 10 of the most persistent food myths of all times!

    Myth 1: Carbs are the enemy

    Carbohydrates have long been vilified as the root of all evil in the world of diets. However, not all carbs are created equal. Complex carbohydrates found in whole grains, fruits, and vegetables provide essential energy and fibre. Moderation and opting for whole, unprocessed sources is key.

    Myth 2: Fat-free is best

    The fat-free trend swept through grocery store shelves, but fats play a crucial role in overall health. Healthy fats like those in avocados, nuts, and olive oil support brain function and aid nutrient absorption. Just remember, it's about quality, not quantity.

    Myth 3: Skipping meals helps with weight loss

    Skipping meals might seem like a shortcut to shedding kilos, but it can actually slow down your metabolism and lead to overeating later on. Focus on balanced, regular meals and listen to your body's hunger cues.

    Myth 4: Detox diets cleanse your system

    Detox diets often promise to rid your body of harmful toxins, but our liver and kidneys are already experts at detoxifying. Instead of extreme diet controls, focus on eating whole foods and staying hydrated for a natural, sustainable detox.

    Myth 5: All protein bars are healthy

    Protein bars can be convenient, but not all are created equal. Many are loaded with sugar and artificial additives. Always check the ingredient list and opt for bars with minimal processing and a good balance of protein, healthy fats, and fibre.

    Myth 6: Natural sweeteners are better

    While natural sweeteners like honey and maple syrup have some nutritional benefits, they are still sugar in a different form. Moderation is key, and opting for these alternatives doesn't mean unlimited consumption.

    Myth 7: Eating late at night causes weight gain

    Weight gain isn't solely determined by the time you eat, but rather the total calories consumed versus calories burned. It's more important to focus on the quality and quantity of your meals throughout the day.

    Myth 8: Organic equals nutrient-rich

    While organic foods can be a good choice for reducing pesticide exposure, they aren't necessarily more nutritious than conventionally grown counterparts. Both options can provide essential vitamins and minerals.

    Myth 9: Fresh produce is always better than frozen

    Frozen fruits and vegetables are often flash-frozen at their peak ripeness, locking in nutrients. They can be just as nutritious as fresh produce, and they're convenient and budget-friendly, especially when certain items are out of season.

    Myth 10: Coffee is dehydrating

    While caffeine is a mild diuretic, the fluid you get from your cup of coffee more than makes up for the small amount of extra fluid you might lose. Enjoy your coffee in moderation, and it can contribute to your daily hydration needs.

    Sushmita Srivastav An independent journalist and editor, Sushmita writes on diverse topics, ranging from travel, food, fitness and health, to luxury, culture, and everything in between.
    first published: Aug 28, 2023 02:35 pm

