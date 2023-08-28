10 biggest food myths that need to die right away

Skipping meals might seem like a shortcut to losing weight, but it can actually slow down your metabolism and lead to overeating later on (Image: Towfiqu Barbhuiya via Pexels)

The virtual landscape of information about the modern nutrition industry has grown so vast today that it is easy to get lost. Every day there are multiple research stories coming out, touting the health benefits or risks of eating certain foods. As we navigate our way through the factual maze of dietary recommendations, it's crucial to know about the myths and pseudoscientific theories in order to be able to make healthy choices.

Let’s debunk 10 of the most persistent food myths of all times!

Myth 1: Carbs are the enemy

Carbohydrates have long been vilified as the root of all evil in the world of diets. However, not all carbs are created equal. Complex carbohydrates found in whole grains, fruits, and vegetables provide essential energy and fibre. Moderation and opting for whole, unprocessed sources is key.

Myth 2: Fat-free is best

The fat-free trend swept through grocery store shelves, but fats play a crucial role in overall health. Healthy fats like those in avocados, nuts, and olive oil support brain function and aid nutrient absorption. Just remember, it's about quality, not quantity.

Myth 3: Skipping meals helps with weight loss

Skipping meals might seem like a shortcut to shedding kilos, but it can actually slow down your metabolism and lead to overeating later on. Focus on balanced, regular meals and listen to your body's hunger cues.

Myth 4: Detox diets cleanse your system

Detox diets often promise to rid your body of harmful toxins, but our liver and kidneys are already experts at detoxifying. Instead of extreme diet controls, focus on eating whole foods and staying hydrated for a natural, sustainable detox.

Myth 5: All protein bars are healthy

Protein bars can be convenient, but not all are created equal. Many are loaded with sugar and artificial additives. Always check the ingredient list and opt for bars with minimal processing and a good balance of protein, healthy fats, and fibre.

Myth 6: Natural sweeteners are better

While natural sweeteners like honey and maple syrup have some nutritional benefits, they are still sugar in a different form. Moderation is key, and opting for these alternatives doesn't mean unlimited consumption.

Myth 7: Eating late at night causes weight gain

Weight gain isn't solely determined by the time you eat, but rather the total calories consumed versus calories burned. It's more important to focus on the quality and quantity of your meals throughout the day.

Myth 8: Organic equals nutrient-rich

While organic foods can be a good choice for reducing pesticide exposure, they aren't necessarily more nutritious than conventionally grown counterparts. Both options can provide essential vitamins and minerals.

Myth 9: Fresh produce is always better than frozen

Frozen fruits and vegetables are often flash-frozen at their peak ripeness, locking in nutrients. They can be just as nutritious as fresh produce, and they're convenient and budget-friendly, especially when certain items are out of season.

Myth 10: Coffee is dehydrating

While caffeine is a mild diuretic, the fluid you get from your cup of coffee more than makes up for the small amount of extra fluid you might lose. Enjoy your coffee in moderation, and it can contribute to your daily hydration needs.