Ketogenic diet and gout: All you need to know about this low-carb, high-fat diet plan

Health benefits of ketogenic diet: Since it restricts carbohydrate intake, ketogenic diet can lead to weight loss, which is particularly advantageous for those with gout (Image: Canva)

Dietary trends come and go, but few have sparked as much intrigue as the ketogenic (keto) diet. Renowned for its potential health benefits, the keto diet is a very low-carb, high-fat diet that’s designed to put your body into a metabolic state called ketosis. This shift is believed to facilitate weight loss, stabilise blood sugar levels, and enhance mental clarity. However, for those grappling with gout (a painful form of arthritis) embarking on the keto journey demands careful consideration.

Let’s unravel the intricate connection between the keto diet and gout, shedding light on the advantages, disadvantages, and foods that warrant a second thought.

The potential benefits of keto diet for gout

Research suggests that the keto diet may offer certain relief for individuals with gout. Since it restricts carbohydrate intake, it can lead to weight loss, which is particularly advantageous for those with gout. Excess body weight places additional stress on joints, exacerbating gout symptoms. Shedding pounds through a controlled keto diet could potentially alleviate some of this strain. Moreover, the keto diet might contribute to reducing insulin resistance and inflammation, both of which play a role in gout. By maintaining stable blood sugar levels and lowering inflammation, individuals may experience relief from gout attacks.

Navigating the drawbacks

While the keto diet presents promising aspects, it's important to acknowledge its drawbacks, especially for those prone to gout. The high consumption of fats and proteins on the keto diet can increase the production of uric acid, a known trigger for gout attacks. Uric acid forms when the body breaks down purines, which are compounds found in certain foods.

Foods to avoid:

Understanding which foods to limit or avoid is essential for individuals with gout who are considering the keto diet:

1. Red meat and organ meats: These protein-rich foods are high in purines and can lead to elevated uric acid levels. Since they are staples in the keto diet, moderation is key for gout sufferers.

2. Seafood: Certain types of seafood, like anchovies, sardines, mackerel, and scallops, are rich in purines. While fatty fish are a cornerstone of the keto diet, gout-prone individuals should balance their intake.

3. Processed meats: Bacon, sausages, and deli meats often contain nitrates and additives that could worsen gout symptoms.

4. Alcohol: Alcohol can both increase uric acid levels and dehydrate the body, potentially triggering gout attacks. Beer, in particular, is linked to a higher risk due to its yeast content.

Before adopting the keto diet, individuals with gout should consult their doctor. A personalised approach that considers an individual's medical history, dietary preferences, and gout severity is essential. If the keto diet is pursued, it's advisable to make adjustments to mitigate potential risks. This may involve incorporating more low-purine vegetables, drinking plenty of water, and monitoring uric acid levels regularly.