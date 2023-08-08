Diet: Watch out for these warning signs when your body craves for more zinc

Zinc deficiency: Zinc plays a crucial role in maintaining a healthy appetite, and its scarcity leads to these changes in your eating habits (Image: Canva)

When it rains, it pours. If you often catch a cold or an infection during the rainy season, it could be an indication that you are lacking zinc in your diet. A vital mineral that helps our body fight off germs, heal wounds, and grow, many people don't get enough zinc from their food, especially if they eat mostly grains and not enough animal products. This can affect many parts of our body, such as our skin, digestive system, brain, immune system, bones, and reproductive system.

It is especially important for children, babies, teenagers, and pregnant or breastfeeding women to not run low on zinc.

Here are 8 signs that you might have a zinc deficiency:

Delayed healing: When you experience cuts and injuries, you notice that it takes longer than usual for the wound to heal. Even small scratches seem to linger and take more time to close up and mend. This delayed healing process could be a potential sign of a zinc deficiency.

Succumbing to infections more often: If you often catch a cold or keep getting sick, it is a sign that your body is struggling to fight off infections that can be handled easily. This frequent vulnerability to illnesses might be due to zinc deficiency. Research suggests that taking zinc within the initial 24 hours of cold symptoms can help reduce the duration of the cold.

Fading appetite: If you've observed a decline in your hunger or lost the desire for your favourite foods, it could be because of insufficient zinc levels in your body. Zinc plays a crucial role in maintaining a healthy appetite, and its scarcity leads to these changes in your eating habits.

Frequent mood swings: Experiencing extreme irritability without any clear reason can point towards zinc deficiency. When you feel the shift in your emotional state and struggle to maintain a stable mood or even have feelings of depression, the reason can be zinc deficiency.

Diverse gut problems: If you find yourself frequently facing digestive issues or gut-related problems, it's worth checking if your body is running low on the zinc. From experiencing bouts of diarrhea to occasional constipation, bloating, and excessive gas, your gut can encounter an array of issues that could potentially be linked to zinc deficiency.

Lack of concentration: It's natural for your ability to concentrate to fade on certain days. However, if this becomes more frequent, you should check your zinc levels. If your mind often drifts away, and maintaining focus on tasks becomes a constant struggle, it could be hinting at a potential zinc deficiency impacting your cognitive abilities.

Slow growth: While you may nostalgically remark on how quickly kids seem to grow up, watching them grow is a wonderful experience. Yet, if you find their growth advancing at a pace below your expectations, it can be due to zinc deficiency. Insufficient zinc during growth periods can lead to inhibited growth.

Ocular illness: Zinc plays a vital role in maintaining healthy eyes, particularly in the retina and choroid regions. Inadequate zinc levels can lead to various eye problems. Researchers have studied the impact of zinc on the retina and retinal pigment epithelium. Zinc supports substances such as taurine and vitamin A, modifies the outer layer of light-sensitive cells, regulates night vision, aids in signal transmission within our eyes, and provides protection against potential harm.

Foods to opt for:

If you're worried about your zinc levels, consider incorporating zinc-rich foods into your diet. These foods include red meats, poultry, and oysters. Vegetarians have options like baked beans, cashews, peas, almonds, or zinc-fortified cereals. Consulting a doctor is advisable. They can assess your zinc levels and suggest suitable measures if needed.