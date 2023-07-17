Vitamin D deficiency: Don't ignore warning signs like fatigue, body ache, hair loss, or weak immunity

Vitamin D deficiency: Feeling tired most of the time is among the most common signs of vitamin D deficiency (Image: Canva)

Are you frequently falling ill or dealing with muscle weakness, body aches, and bone pain of late? Do you think your skin has turned pale, and feel tired and listless throughout the day? If you nodded yes to these, it’s time you get yourself checked for vitamin D deficiency.

Crucial for maintaining the strength and health of your bones, vitamin D works with other essential minerals like calcium, magnesium, and phosphate, to keep your bones strong and healthy. It also uplifts your mood and promotes better sleep quality at night.

However, low vitamin D level in the body can cause various health problems in both children and adults. While children may suffer from rickets, which affects their bones, low vitamin D levels in adults exposes them to osteoporosis, which again weakens the bones. Some studies have also shown a link between vitamin D deficiency and other health issues like cancer, heart disease, diabetes, autoimmune diseases, and depression.

Signs and symptoms of vitamin D deficiency: The signs and symptoms of vitamin D deficiency can vary from person to person, and depend on the severity of the deficiency.

However, some common signs to look out for include:

Fatigue: Feeling tired most of the time is among the most common signs of vitamin D deficiency. If you often feel fatigued or lack energy, despite getting enough sleep, it could be a result of insufficient vitamin D levels. Inadequate vitamin D levels can hamper calcium regulation in the muscles, leading to muscle weakness and fatigue.

Body aches: Vitamin D plays a crucial role in promoting calcium absorption, which is essential for maintaining healthy bones and muscles. Frequent bone pain or achy muscles can indicate vitamin D deficiency. Insufficient vitamin D can negatively affect our musculoskeletal system.

Hair loss: Vitamin D is crucial for healthy hair follicles. Low levels can damage hair growth cycle, even leading to hair loss or thinning. Sufficient vitamin D levels help in the regeneration of hair follicles, thus promoting healthy hair growth.

Mood swings: Research shows that a lack of vitamin D levels can result in an increased risk of developing depression and experiencing symptoms of anxiety. Those with vitamin D deficiency could complain of constantly feeling irritated, have mood swings, or experience prolonged feelings of sadness or low mood.

Loss of appetite: If you frequently experience drastic changes in your appetite, consider checking your Vitamin D levels. Low levels of vitamin D can affect production of certain hormones and neurotransmitters that regulate appetite and satiety. This disruption can lead to a decrease in appetite or changes in eating patterns.

Weak immune system: Vitamin D helps regulate immune responses and supports the function of immune cells. A decrease in vitamin D levels affects the immune system, making you more susceptible to infections and illnesses. Besides, you can also experience difficulty with healing wounds and injuries.

Pale skin: Vitamin D deficiency impacts the production of melanin, the pigment responsible for the color of our skin. Insufficient vitamin D levels may lead to a reduction in melanin production, resulting in a paler or lighter skin tone.

Cure for vitamin D deficiency

Get enough sunlight: Studies suggest that approximately 50 to 90 percent of your vitamin D comes from sunlight, as your skin absorbs it when exposed to sunlight. The remaining portion is obtained from our diet. To prevent vitamin D deficiency, spend about 20 minutes in the sun each day with at least 40 percent of your skin exposed to sunlight. Yet, remember to protect yourself from excessive UV exposure.

Vitamin D-rich foods: Always opt for a balanced diet and include vitamin D-rich foods such as fatty fish, fortified dairy products, eggs, and mushrooms to your diet. Additionally, doctors may recommend supplements if sunlight and diet alone are insufficient.

It's important to consult a doctor for a proper diagnosis if you suspect vitamin D deficiency. Lastly, regular blood tests can help monitor vitamin D levels.