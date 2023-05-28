Are you deficient in Vitamin B12? Here’s how to boost it

Foods rich in Vitamin B12.

It is not just the heat that could be sapping you of energy. It could be that sneaky, silent B 12, playing bummer by walking away from your body. While the non-vegetarians have always toasted their animal-kingdom intake to brag of higher levels of Vitamin B 12 as opposed to the vegetarian folks, the number of vegetarians, non-vegetarians, vegans…having low levels of B 12 is increasing by the day. Wondering why? Here is your peep into the B 12 guide:

The decoder

“The first sign of vitamin B12 deficiency may appear on your skin, bringing in symptoms including hyperpigmentation, loss of collagen — that affects nails and hair follicles, vitiligo — the loss of skin colour in patches,” says dermatologist Dr Madhuri Agarwal, founder and medical director- Yavana Aesthetics Clinic, Mumbai. The water-soluble vitamin is known to play a vital role in the functioning of the central nervous system, formation of red blood cells and hence in the formation of blood, in cellular metabolism, nerve function and in the DNA synthesis.

While foods from the animal kingdom come strapped with B 12, the plant kingdom does not offer B 12-rich foods. Yet the discrepancy can arise in the B 12 levels even if you are including eggs and meats into your daily intake. Since B 12 isn’t produced in our bodies, it needs to be absorbed from our intake. The average adult requires 2.4 micrograms daily.

Sometimes, the absorption on B 12 does not take place due to pre-existing conditions in our bodies. For instance, people who have undergone weight-loss surgery usually stand with an impaired body ability to absorb B 12 from food effectively. Should we test our kids (0-18 years) for Vitamin B 12 as well? “It is imperative to test kids for the deficiency, especially if you note any tell-tale signs in terms of weak muscles, numbness, trouble while walking, nausea, weight loss, irritability, and fatigue. These are common symptoms of vitamin B12 deficiency observed in children,” says Dr Mohit Garg, consultant and head, accident & emergency, Global Hospitals, Parel, Mumbai. “A diet lacking vitamin B12 foods such as fish, eggs, and dairy; sometimes even gastritis, digestive problems such as Crohn’s disease and celiac disease can affect the digestive system leading to vitamin B12 deficiency.”

Women undergo hormonal changes all the time, especially during menarche, around menopause and childbirth. The shift tends to impact the absorption of B 12 in your body. “Between the age of 40 to 45, women tend to experience hormone shifts and a related dip in vitamin levels. Menopausal and pregnant women must take utmost care of their health to prevent this deficiency as B 12 takes care of cognitive functioning. Sometimes, low tummy acid production prevents the release of B 12 from foods, especially in seniors. This makes it difficult for the elderly to absorb B12 from food as B12 is a large molecule,” he explains. Though the elderly may not be able to feel the signs of this deficiency, it could appear in the form of irritability and increased heart rate. “Excess consumption of alcohol interferes with the body’s ability to absorb B 12 too. Worm infestation, certain medications, and pernicious anaemia are other reasons that could cause malabsorption even though you might be bringing it into your daily intake.”

Setting it right

A normal vitamin B12 level generally falls between 200 to 800 picograms per milliliter (pg/mL). Patients with B12 levels below 200 pg/mL are considered deficient, and are usually recommended injectables or oral supplementation by the doctor. A seriously low level of B 12 reads below 100pg/ml. “With injections and supplement boosting the B 12 takes few weeks. If you focus on bringing it up only through your revised diet, it takes a much longer time,” says Deepalekha Banerjee, Bengaluru-based consultant nutritionist and dietitian, and founder, E-clinic 360 Degree Nutricare.

“You need to understand that folic acid, magnesium, and zinc also need to be consumed in adequate amounts for optimal B 12 absorption in the body. Vitamin B 12 is only available naturally in non veg sources. You need to consume organ meats, red meats, lean meat, fish, and egg yolk to up the levels. Most vegetarian sources are fortified with B 12, they are not natural sources. Milk too contains some amount of B12 if the source is injected the same,” she adds. Since it is a water-soluble vitamin, B 12 also gets washed away with overwashing of the foods before cooking.

The impact of supplements — chewies or tablets, or injections as the medical practitioner advises is visible. “Your skin and hair reflect the change in terms of a better elasticity and lustre as you progress with diet modifications and supplementation. Keep an annual check on the B 12 level, especially after reaching your 30s. In the older age groups, and with those having diabetes, the physician needs to determine the regularity of the supplementation,” adds Dr Agarwal. “Vegans and vegetarians especially need to understand that spirulina, barley and seaweeds have insufficient amount of B 12.”

Make a beeline for B 12

Kick in the vitamin easily

Eat fortified breakfast cereals and nutritional yeasts that are high in bioavailable B 12

Rich sources in foods include tuna, eggs, sardines, salmon

Add cashews, sesame seeds, and broccoli to your diet