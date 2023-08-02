6 best potassium-rich foods for healthy heart and body

Health benefits of bananas: With an average of 400 mg of potassium in each banana, they are a convenient and tasty way to meet your daily potassium needs (Image: Canva)

In pursuit of a holistic wellness journey, we often focus on popular nutrients like protein, fibre, and healthy fats, but there's one essential mineral that plays a vital role in supporting our heart and muscles — potassium. Minerals, along with vitamins, are considered micronutrients, and they’re essential to your well-being.

Potassium is a kind of essential mineral (an electrolyte in particular) that acts as a critical player in various bodily functions, such as maintaining a healthy heart rhythm, regulating blood pressure, and supporting muscle contractions. Unfortunately, many individuals don't get enough potassium in their diets, leading to potential health implications.

Let's explore the top six potassium-rich foods that will keep your heart beating steadily and your muscles stronger than ever.

1. Banana

Bananas have earned their reputation as a potassium powerhouse, and for a good reason. With an average of 400 mg of potassium in each banana, they are a convenient and tasty way to meet your daily potassium needs. Apart from supporting heart health and muscle function, bananas also offer vitamins, fibres, and antioxidants, making them a perfect on-the-go snack or an excellent addition to your breakfast routine.

2. Spinach

Popeye knew what he was doing when he relied on spinach for strength! This leafy green vegetable boasts an impressive 167 mg of potassium per cooked cup. Alongside potassium, spinach is rich in iron, calcium, and vitamins A and C. Incorporating spinach into your diet not only supports heart health but also aids in muscle recovery and overall well-being.

3. Avocado

Creamy, delicious, and packed with nutrients, avocados are a true superfood. Providing approximately 975mg of potassium per avocado, they are a fantastic addition to salads, smoothies. Or you can simply enjoy an avo-toast every morning! The healthy monounsaturated fats in avocados contribute to heart health, making them a nourishing choice for both your heart and muscles.

4. Sweet Potato

Sweet potatoes not only delight your taste buds with their natural sweetness but also contribute significantly to your potassium intake. One medium-sized sweet potato contains around 542 mg of potassium, as well as dietary fibres, vitamins A and C, and antioxidants. Baked, roasted, or mashed — sweet potatoes are versatile and nutrient-dense options to support your heart and muscles.

5. Orange

Citrusy, refreshing, and packed with vitamin C, oranges are also an excellent source of potassium. Providing approximately 232mg of potassium per medium-sized fruit, oranges play a crucial role in maintaining heart health and optimal muscle function. Enjoy oranges as a hydrating snack or use them to add a burst of flavour to your fruit salads.

6. Yoghurt

Yoghurt, a well-known probiotic-rich food, is a surprising source of potassium. With around 573mg of potassium in a single plain, low-fat cup, yoghurt offers a double benefit for your health. Probiotics support gut health, while potassium promotes heart health and muscle function. Enjoy yoghurt as a nutritious breakfast or a refreshing snack, and consider pairing it with potassium-rich fruits for an extra boost.