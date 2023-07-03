Best high protein foods: For total health and fitness, add these 6 protein-rich foods in your daily diet

packed with protein, fibre, healthy fats, and antioxidants that can benefit your body and mind

Attention fitness enthusiasts, this one is for you. Ever wondered why protein is everywhere? It's on the lips of gym-goers, fitness freaks, and social media influencers. It's in the headlines, the ads, and the hashtags. Why is protein so important? What makes it the star of the fitness world?

The truth is, you just cannot escape the protein hype. However, it is not without reason. Health and fitness experts believe that while protein intake helps in achieving your fitness goals, it also strongly supports muscle growth and repairs, maintains healthy bones and improves satiety. In short, a healthy protein intake promotes a balanced lifestyle.

One of the key factors for staying healthy and fit is to preserve our muscle strength and mass. According to a study in PubMed, we may not be getting enough protein from our regular diet to support our muscle health. Therefore, we should increase our intake of high-quality protein and distribute it evenly through the day. This could help us maintain our muscle function and overall well-being as we get older.

Talking about muscle strength, choosing foods that are rich in protein can be a smart choice to start with. Experts believe that protein-rich foods like eggs, cottage cheese, lentils, and almonds not only provide a nutritional boost that help improve your energy levels but also offer a variety of essential nutrients that contribute to your overall health and well-being.

Here are 6 protein-rich foods that you must include in daily diet for health and fitness.

Nuts: What better way to snack and keep healthy than adding almonds to your list of munchies. They are packed with protein, fibre, healthy fats, and antioxidants that can benefit your body and mind. You can also use it to enhance your dishes by adding some almond flakes to your salads, smoothies, shakes and starters.

Go gluten free: Quinoa is a gluten-free grain that is rich in fiber and minerals. It also contains all the amino acids, making it a wonderful source of protein.

Not a fish story: Salmon, tuna and cod are some of the best protein sources you can find. But salmon stands out from the rest. It's not only a delicious fatty fish, but also a powerhouse of omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin D and vitamin B12.

Talk vegan: Thinking of switching to a vegan diet? Whether it's for health, ethics, or the environment, veganism is on the rise. And if you're vegan (or curious) and looking for a rich protein source, consider tofu. It is made from soybeans, which are high in protein and low in fat. You can stir fry, air fry, bake or add tofu to your sandwiches, salads and desserts. You can turn this bland and boring ingredient into a delicious and versatile food item in no time and can also replace meat in many dishes.

Poultry: Eggs are popularly known to be rich sources of protein. Adding this to your daily diet is simple - boil, scramble, make an omelette or a french toast, the options galore. Add chicken, an excellent source of lean protein, to the list and you have a super healthy diet ready for you.

Say cheese: Call it paneer or cottage cheese, this dairy product is popular among both vegetarians and meat eaters. High in protein and rich in calcium, cottage cheese makes a good choice to add to your diet.