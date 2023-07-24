9 vital minerals to boost your immunity: Best food sources for protein, vitamins, iron and more

How to boost your immunity: Probiotics help keep the lining of your respiratory and digestive systems strong (Image: Canva)

Every day, your body faces numerous encounters with potentially harmful microbes that can jeopardise your health. Thankfully, your immune system steps in as a powerful defense mechanism, shielding you from the diseases these foreign bodies can trigger. The immune system comprises a complex network that swiftly identifies and responds to unwelcome intruders like bacteria, viruses, and parasites and safeguards your health.

In the face of ever-emerging viruses, dealing with them has always been tough. However, several studies shed light on the fact that there's more evidence showing that good nutrition plays a big part in strengthening immunity against dangerous viruses. According to the World Health Organization's nutritional guidelines for adults, a key strategy to fend off diseases lies in consuming a well-balanced diet that is abundant in vitamins, minerals, dietary fibre, proteins, and antioxidants. Adding vital nutrients to your diet acts as a protective shield, safeguarding you from potential illnesses.

Here are some immunity-boosting nutrients to consider:

Protein: This is an important nutrient for your immunity, as it helps produce antibodies and complement proteins. Lack of protein weakens immunity, making you more susceptible to infections. When you eat protein, it breaks down into amino acids, which play a vital role in regulating immune cells and producing important substances. High-quality proteins found in eggs, poultry, meat, and fish are vital for an anti-inflammatory diet.

Fatty acids: Like proteins, the fatty acids in your diet also impact your immune response. Omega-3 fatty acids, found in fatty fish, flaxseeds, chia seeds, and walnuts, have anti-inflammatory effects that help regulate immune responses. They can enhance the activity of immune cells, reduce inflammation, and support overall immune function. The ideal ratio of omega-6 to omega-3 fats is 1:1 to 4:1. Omega-3 fats are like superheroes for our cell membranes. They help to protect you from viruses and reduce inflammation and complications.

Vitamin A: Vitamin A is important for keeping the respiratory and gastrointestinal tracts healthy. There are two main types of vitamin A in our diet: preformed vitamin A and provitamin A carotenoids. Active forms of vitamin A include retinal, retinol, and retinoic acid. Insufficient vitamin A can negatively impact the immune system's cells like macrophages, neutrophils, T-cells, and B-cells. Carrots, sweet potatoes, and spinach have essential vitamin A that can fight infections.

Vitamin B: B vitamins (including B1, B2, B3, B5, B6, B7, B9, and B12) are essential for our immunity. These vitamins are water-soluble and form coenzymes that help with cell metabolism and energy production. Vitamin B is crucial for activating both innate and adaptive immune responses. It also reduces inflammation and improves respiratory function. Plus, they help with gastrointestinal issues and prevent blood clotting. Include whole grains, beans, peas, nuts, dairy products, eggs, and leafy green vegetables in your diet.

Vitamin C: Vitamin C helps the activity of phagocytes and T-lymphocytes, important cells in our immune response. It is believed that vitamin C may have antiviral effects by increasing the production of interferon proteins. Because vitamin C has both antioxidant and antiviral properties, it can be a good choice to help your body fight viruses. Oranges, strawberries, kiwi, red bell peppers, and broccoli are all rich in vitamin C.

Vitamin E: It protects immune cells from damage and helps the immune system by balancing T-lymphocyte signals and increasing T-cell numbers. It also boosts lymphocyte responses, IL-2 cytokine secretion, and the activity of natural killer cells, reducing the risk of infections. Vitamin E-rich foods include almonds, spinach, sunflower seeds, avocado, and olive oil to name a few.

Iron: It is vital for the proper functioning of immune cells. Iron is crucial for T-cell growth, maturation, and cytokine production. When the body is inflamed, it decreases iron absorption to prevent bacteria and viruses from getting the iron they need to grow. Nevertheless, long-term iron deficiency can decrease antibody production. Some of the iron-rich foods are red meat, fish and seafood, beans and lentils, tofu, and spinach.

Selenium: Selenium is a powerful antioxidant that helps fight harmful substances in your body. It is found in tuna, oysters, sunflower seeds, chicken and eggs, etc. A deficiency in selenium has been linked to severe viral infections. Selenium can also prevent viruses from mutating into a more dangerous form. It does this by reducing oxidative stress, cytokine storm, and organ damage caused by the virus. Another study found that selenium can disable the coronavirus from entering the cells.

Probiotics: Probiotics are tiny living organisms that are good for your health. They are especially beneficial for gut health, which is closely linked to immune function. Probiotics help keep the lining of your respiratory and digestive systems strong. Foods rich in probiotics include yogurt and pickles.