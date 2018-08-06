App
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2018 04:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Decoding the ketogenic diet

Ketogenic diets are high in fat with moderate protein and very low carb intake. Let’s have a look through this diet and explore what you should ideally eat.

Anusua Banerjee @moneycontrolcom

Following a diet is not always an easy task, especially when you are not 100 percent sure of what you should eat and what to avoid. Check out the ketogenic diet, which is easy to follow.

Fish such as salmon and shellfish are keto-friendly foods. These are rich in omega-3 fats which have been found to lower insulin levels. Fresh meat and poultry are considered staple foods since they contain no carbs and are rich in Vitamin B and other minerals.

Avocados are incredibly healthy and can start your day on a perfect note. Very low on carbs, this fruit is high on vitamin and potassium. Additionally, avocados may help improve triglyceride levels and cholesterol.

Plain Greek yoghurt and cottage cheese are protein-rich foods which can be included in your diet even if they contain carbs. Either you make a tasty snack of it on its own, or you can add cinnamon and chopped nuts before you eat it.

Shirataki noodles come in a variety of shapes and can be a substitute for regular noodles and rice. These are made of a fiber called glucomannan which absorbs up to 50 times its weight in water.

The keto diet not only helps in weight loss, but provides a bag full of health benefits like it controls blood sugar and can be beneficial for people with epilepsy. Along with a proper diet, it’s necessary to drink a lot of water to clear toxins from the body for a healthier and vibrant life.
First Published on Aug 6, 2018 04:39 pm

