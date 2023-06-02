High uric acid levels lead to gout and kidney stones, try these home remedies to lower it

High uric acid levels can lead to a condition called hyperuricemia, which is characterised by the buildup of urate crystals in the joints and tissues, causing painful health conditions like gout and kidney stone (Image: Canva)

High uric acid levels in the body may cause health problems like gout and kidney stones. While there is no magic food that can completely eliminate high uric acid levels, including certain foods like bananas, broccoli, coffee, and green tea into your diet are good home remedies for managing this condition.

Too much of anything is bad, especially if it’s something that affects the smooth functioning of your body. Uric acid is a natural waste product that forms when the body breaks down purines, which are substances found in certain foods and tissues. While uric acid generally dissolves in the blood and passes through the kidneys, leaving the body through urine, sometimes there’s excess release of the same.

High uric acid levels can lead to a condition called hyperuricemia, which is characterised by the buildup of urate crystals in the joints and tissues, causing painful health conditions like gout and kidney stones. You can take prescribed medication but if you wish to manage high uric acid levels naturally, certain foods may also help you out:

Bananas: Alkaline foods like bananas have very low purine content. They are also a good source of potassium and vitamin C, which makes them a good food to eat if you have gout.

Cherries: Cherries are known for their anti-inflammatory properties, and studies have shown that they may help lower uric acid levels. They contain compounds called anthocyanins, which have been found to reduce inflammation and inhibit the production of uric acid.

Low-fat dairy products: Low-fat milk and yoghurt have been shown to have a protective effect against gout. The proteins and vitamin D in such dairy products may help reduce the risk of developing high uric acid levels.

Green vegetables: Certain green vegetables, such as spinach, kale, and broccoli, are low in purines. Including these vegetables in your diet can provide essential nutrients while minimising the risk of raising uric acid levels.

Whole grains: Whole grains, such as brown rice, oats, and quinoa, are rich in fibre and have been associated with lower uric acid levels. Fibre helps in the excretion of uric acid from the body and may help reduce its accumulation.

Coffee: Moderate coffee consumption has been linked to a reduced risk of developing gout. The compounds present in coffee may help lower uric acid levels and decrease the risk of gout attacks. However, excessive consumption must be avoided as it can have other negative health effects.

Green tea: Who said that green tea is only good for weight loss? Green tea is rich in antioxidants called catechins, which have been found to have anti-inflammatory properties, thus making it a great beverage for those who suffer from high levels of uric acid in their blood.

Water: Last but not the least, staying hydrated is important for maintaining optimal uric acid levels. Drinking an adequate amount of water daily helps in diluting uric acid and promoting its excretion through urine. Aim to drink at least eight cups of water per day.

It is important to note that dietary changes alone may not be sufficient to manage high uric acid levels. Lifestyle modifications, such as maintaining a healthy weight, staying hydrated, limiting alcohol and junk food consumption, and avoiding purine-rich foods are also important. In severe conditions, it is crucial to consult with a healthcare professional for an accurate diagnosis and appropriate treatment plan. They can provide personalised guidance on dietary modifications and prescribe medication if necessary.