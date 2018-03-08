Stocks in the news: SBI, Pidilite, Bhushan Steel, Amtek Auto, Torrent Power, Marico, Coal India

Here are stocks that are in news today:

-Government approves relief package for telecom sector

-Airtel, Idea Cellular get spectrum relief from government that will boost cash flow by Rs 55,000 crore: BS

ICICI Bank clarifies on PNB Fraud-Summoning of bank won't have any material impact on the bank-Bank has no exposure to the Nirav Modi Group of companies-Bank has not issues any letter of understanding (LoUs) in Nirav Modi case-Don't have any buyer's credit exposure against LoU in Nirav Modi/Gitanjali company

-Bank is part of working capital lender consortium in Gitanjali Group of companies where its exposure is not largest

Tata Power in focus-SBI worried about its loan to given to Adani, Tata Power projects-Met SBI officials to understand the Tata, Adani Power projects-Many stressed assets happened in power sector because of coal, power purchase agreements, less equity infusion from promoters-Reviewed financing arms REC & PFC today-Have asked REC, PFC to follow prudential norms for lending-Loans for substantial transmission and distribution losses will not granted to discoms

-Any sanction for discoms will depend on improved transmission and distribution losses

-Liberty House chosen as preferred H1 bidder for Amtek Auto assetsAlert: Liberty House is part of Sanjeev Gupta's global industrial group GFG Alliance

-Amtek Auto assets include 35 automotive component plants across India, Japan, Thailand & Spain, employing 6,000 people

-Zydus Partners with Medicure to launch cholesterol drug, Zypitamag in the US

-Launch of Zypitamag marks 1st branded product launch for Zydus in the US

Other stocks and sectors in the news today:

Alembic Board to consider buyback of equity shares on March 12

TeamLease Services in focus as there is increase in limit of investment by FPI from 24 percent to 75 percent

Hero Motocorp launches new super Splendor, it will further consolidate company's 55 percent market share in 125cc segment

Pidilite Industries entered into collaboration with worldwide leading supplier of Industrial Adhesives Jowat SE, German based family owned enterprise for exclusive handling of sales in IndiaTechnical Collaboration In Hot Melt Adhesive Products

Nitco board approved to issue non convertible preference share and debentures. Issued equity to JMFARC

Tata Steel identified as the highest evaluated compliant resolution applicant for acquisition of Bhushan Steel

Torrent Power announced as winner by Maharashtra state board for wind power project under reverse E-Auction

Marico sold investment made in Bellezimo Professionale Products Private Limited

Bharti Airtel board meeting on March 12, 2018 to decide on raising fund through non-convertible debentures (NCD), bonds or similar debt instrument

MRSS board meeting on March 16, 2018 to consider migration from BSE SME to BSE mainboard

RBI imposed penalty Rs 40 lakh on account of non-compliance on SBI

L&T Finance says issue of QIP for Rs 1,000 crore; issuance of shares to promoter entity amounting to Rs 2,000 crore

Shree Pushkar in focus - HC gave dismissal order for the suit filed in the case of Huntsman lnternational Pvt ltd versus Abiss Textile Solutions ltd (promoter company)

Gayatri Projects board meeting on March 12, 2018 for issue of shares through QIP

Sanghi Industries approved issue of NCD amounting to Rs 256 crore

Coal India board meeting to be on March 10, 2018 for consideration of interim dividend

Strides Shasun to launch Ranitidine 75mg OTC tablets; the drug is used to treat peptic ulcers of stomach and intestine

Sun Pharma's Paonta Sahib unit gets good manufacturing certificate from Dutch regulator

JSW Steel says it has not signed any MoU W.r.t. acquisition Of Italy's Aferp

Reliance Communications in focus - National Company Law Tribunal stays Reliance Infratel Asset sale as minority shareholder argues that their consent was not taken for asset sale

Adani Group plans industrial park near Dharma Port with an investment of Rs 1,088 crore

Bank of India had lent Rs 23 crore to 2 Gupta companies

Edelweiss Retail Finance says raising of fund up to Rs 500 crore by selling bonds through public issuance

Competition Commission of India fines Jet Airways, InterGlobe Aviation, SpiceJet for unfair business ways

Reliance Communications’ meeting of holders of USD 300 million notes scheduled on March 6, 2018 stands adjourned for want of quorum & will be held on March 20