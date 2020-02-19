Stocks in the news: Shree Cement, Oil India, SBI, Balkrishna Industries, HCL Tech, Avenue Supermarts

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Shree Cement: Shree Cement to replace Yes Bank in Nifty 50 w.e.f March 27

Oil India: Stock will stop trading in Futures & Options segment with effect from May 4.

Avenue Supermarts - Promoters sold 2.28 percent holding (2.28 crore shares) via OFS, promoter holding now stands at 74.99 percent

SBI: SBI Cards IPO to be launched on March 2, offer price likely to be Rs 745-775 per share - CNBC-TV18 sources

Balkrishna Industries: HDFC MF sold 2.07 percent stake in company on February 17.

Gayatri Projects: Promoter created pledge on 60 lakh shares (3.21 percent equity) on February 17.

GE T&D: ICRA downgraded company's long-term rating to A+ from AA-, revised outlook to stable from negative.

Adhunik Metaliks: Liberty House completed acquisition of Adhunik Metaliks in all cash deal of Rs 435 crore.

IDFC First Bank: CRISIL assigned AA/Stable rating to bank's Tier-II bonds.

Den Networks, TV18 Broadcast, Hathway Cable board approved the merger scheme into Network18 Media

Quess Corp board approved merger of 4 subsidiaries with itself

Siti Networks - Brickworks has downgraded ratings for long term bank loan facilities to BWR D

AurionPro Solutions - Cyberinc expands North American channel program, adding Tech Data as p PrincipaI distributor of the lsla Isolation Platform

Infosys partners with GE Appliances to enable digital and workplace transformation

HCL Technologies: Company received order from Stanley Black & Decker for digital services.

Tata Chemicals: Tata Coffee sold 1,59,850 equity shares of company (constituting 0.06 percent of paid-up capital) to Tata Sons.

Tata Chemicals: Tata Global Beverages sold 7,05,522 equity shares of company (constituting 0.28 percent of paid-up share capital) to Tata Sons.

Jaiprakash Associates: Company received letter from Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority on its decision to cancel land allotment to JPSK Sports.

Reliance Industries talks to sell a minority stake in its oil-to-chemical division to Saudi Aramco - Mint

Bulk deals

