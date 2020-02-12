Stocks in the news: IndusInd Bank, Glenmark, Hexaware, BHEL,SPARC, Allahabad Bank

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Quarterly earnings: Divis Laboratories, Dish TV, NBCC, Info Edge India, Omaxe, PFC, Religare, Hindalco, IRCTC, Aar Shyam India Investment Company, Aarti Industries, Aayush Food and Herbs, ABB India, Alchemist, Anjani Finance, Bajaj Steel Industries, Bannari Amman Group, Centrum Capital, Dharani Sugars & Chemicals, Jamna Auto Industries, Jaiprakash Power Ventures and Mahamaya Steel Industries are among the companies that will release their quarterly earnings on February 12.

IndusInd Bank: Moody's revises outlook on the bank's rating to Negative versus Stable on the risk of worsening loan quality.

Sun Pharma Advanced received complete response letter for Taclantis from USFDA

CARE Ratings: SB Mainak resigns as chairman & independent director with immediate effect

Mercator - SBI and ICICI Bank have filed proceedings against the company under the Insolvency Act to recover the outstanding dues

Reliance Naval & Engineering received a show-cause notice from the Ministry of Defense, for termination of contract relating to 5 Naval Offshore Patrol Vessels

NRB Bearings: Tanushree Bagrodia resigns as chief financial officer w.e.f February 17

Glenmark Pharma to consider proposals to raise funds on February 14

NHPC: The firm raised Rs 1,500 crore via bonds on private placement basis.

CRISIL: The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 13 per equity share.

NRB Bearing: The board declared interim dividend at Rs 0.80 per equity share of Rs 2 each.

CESC: The company announced an interim dividend of Rs 20 per share.

Aster DM Healthcare: Q3 profit jumps 33.7 percent to Rs 151.4 cr, revenue rises 8 percent to Rs 2,321.7 cr YoY.

Hexaware: Q4 profit dips 8.7 percent to Rs 167.7 cr, revenue rises 3.2 percent to Rs 1,528.8 cr QoQ.

BHEL: Q3 profit falls 17.3 percent to Rs 158.8 cr, revenue declines 22.6 percent to Rs 5,679.3 cr YoY.

IDBI Bank: Q3 loss at Rs 57.63 cr versus a loss of Rs 41.85 cr, NII rises 13 percent to Rs 15.3 cr YoY.

Neuland Labs: Q3 profit jumps to Rs 11.1 cr versus Rs 4.7 cr, revenue rises 18.9 percent to Rs 203.8 cr YoY.

Prince Pipes Q3: Net profit up 35.8 percent at Rs 24.3 crore versus Rs 17.9 crore, revenue up 9.7 percent at Rs 395.9 crore versus Rs 360.9 crore, YoY

ITD Cementation Q3: Net profit down 68.6 percent at Rs 10.6 crore versus Rs 33.8 crore, Revenue up 10.4 percent at Rs 707.3 crore versus Rs 640.5 crore, YoY

Coal India Q3: Net profit down 14.1 percent at Rs 3,921.8 crore versus Rs 4,566.8 crore, revenue down 7.4 percent at Rs 23,190.5 crore versus Rs 25,045.8 crore, YoY

Jindal Stainless Q3: Net profit up 15.7 percent at Rs 51.7 crore versus Rs 44.7 crore, revenue down 0.1 percent at Rs 3,302.4 crore versus Rs 3,306.7 crore, YoY

NLC India Q3: Consolidated net profit up 15 percent at Rs 398.7 crore versus Rs 346.7 crore, revenue up 2.1 percent at Rs 2,742.6 crore versus Rs 2,685.5 crore, YoY

Jaypee Infra Q3: Consolidated net loss at Rs 426.9 crore versus loss of Rs 347.9 crore, revenue down 27.4 percent at Rs 304.1 crore versus Rs 418.8 crore, YoY

Cochin Shipyard Q3: Net profit up 32.4 percent at Rs 169.8 crore versus Rs 128.2 crore, revenue up 25 percent at Rs 869.1 crore versus Rs 717.1 crore, YoY

Ballarpur Industries Q3: Net loss at Rs 766.1 cr vs loss of Rs 152.2 crore, revenue down 14.5 percent at Rs 816.8 crore versus Rs 955.1 cr (YoY

GNFC Q3: Net profit down 32.5 percent at Rs 111.8 crore versus Rs 165.7 crore, revenue up 4.8 percent at Rs 1,277.7 crore versus Rs 1,219.2 crore, YoY

Allahabad Bank Q3: Net loss At Rs 1,986.3 crore versus loss of Rs 732.8 crore, NII down 4.4 percent at Rs 1,337.6 crore versus Rs 1,398.6 crore, YoY

Fine Organic Q3: Consolidated net profit up 2 percent at Rs 36.2 crore versus Rs 35.5 crore, revenue up 1.3 percent at Rs 266.2 crore versus Rs 262.8 crore, YoY

CESC Q3: Standalone net profit up 1.7% at Rs 176 crore versus Rs 173 crore, revenue down 3.5% at Rs 1,648 crore versus Rs 1,707 crore, YoY