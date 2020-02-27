Stocks in the news: India Cements, HUL, RITES, Thomas Cook, Biocon, CONCOR

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Hindustan Unilever: NCLT approved Scheme Of Amalgamation and agreement between GSK Consumer Health and HUL.

Radhakishan Damani bought 27,25,468 equity shares of the company at Rs 104.16 per share

Gopikishan purchased 83,71,516 shares at Rs 98.42 per share on the NSE and Rs 15,92,130 shares at Rs 98.59 per share on the BSE

Biocon - USFDA issues a Form 483 with two observations for its Bengaluru facility

DB Corp: Promoter created pledge on 20.43 lakh shares (1.17 percent equity) on February 24.

RITES: Government to sell up to 5 percent stake in company via OFS, floor price set at Rs 298 per share.

Thomas Cook: Company to buyback 2.61 crore shares at Rs 57.50 per share.

Container Corporation of India: Service agreement signed between CONCOR and Joint Stock Company, Russian Railways Logistics.

Lasa Supergenerics acquires Harishree Aromatics

Adani Port has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary namely Adani Bangladesh Ports Private Limited in Bangladesh

CCL Products: Company declared second interim dividend of Rs 1.50 and special dividend of Rs 1.50 per share

City Union Bank: Bank has inaugurated 3 new branches at Saligramam, Noida & Tirukalukundram on February 26.

Gravita India: Step-down subsidiary Gravita Cameroon closed itself due to operational losses.

Carborundum Universal: Company declared an interim dividend of Rs 2.75 per share.

Mahanagar Gas: Company declared an interim dividend of Rs 9.50 per share.

CreditAccess Grameen: RBI granted it's no objection to the acquisition and to the consequent changes in the control and directors of MMFL.

PTL Enterprises: Company declared an interim dividend of Rs 2.50 per share.

InterGlobe Aviation: IndiGo CEO strongly denied any allegations of wrongdoing or avoidance of processes - CNBC-TV18.

V-Mart Retail to open 40 stores in FY21, invest Rs 70 crore - PTI

Shriram Transport Finance raises Rs 500 crore through bonds - PTI

Bulk deals