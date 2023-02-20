English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
    February 20, 2023 / 07:54 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices likely to open flat amid mixed global cues; oil, gold down

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 17,972 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:40 IST. Asian markets are trading mixed, tracking mixed US markets on Friday.

      Stock Market Today:
      Moneycontrol.com
      HIGHLIGHTS
      • 07:57 AM IST

        Gold edges down on firmer dollar, US rate-hike worries

      • 07:54 AM IST

        HUL inks pact to sell Annapurna and Captain Cook brands for Rs 60.4 crore

      • 07:52 AM IST

        Sun Pharma acquires minority stake in 2 medical devices companies

      • 07:49 AM IST

        Asian markets trade mixed; Straits Times down, Shanghai up

      • 07:45 AM IST

        S&P 500 ends down as investors fret about interest rates

      • 07:43 AM IST

        SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for the Indian indices

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex61,002.57-316.94 -0.52%
      Nifty 5017,944.200.00 +0.00%
      Nifty Bank41,131.750.00 +0.00%
      Nifty 50 17,944.20 0.00 (0.00%)
      Mon, Feb 20, 2023
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Larsen2,226.3548.05 +2.21%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Adani Enterpris1,722.70-73.90 -4.11%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Infra5161.5022.80 +0.44%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty PSU Bank3810.95-60.10 -1.55%


    • February 20, 2023 / 07:57 AM IST

      Gold trades lower

      Gold prices fell on Monday, weighed down by a stronger dollar and after recent U.S. economic data raised worries that the Federal Reserve could hike interest rates further.

      Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,837.59 per ounce, as of 0048 GMT. U.S. gold futures eased 0.1% to $1,847.60.

    • February 20, 2023 / 07:54 AM IST

      HUL inks pact to sell Annapurna and Captain Cook brands

      Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on February 17 said it has signed an agreement to sell its flour brand 'Annapurna' and salt brand 'Captain Cook' for Rs 60.4 crore.

      The brands are being sold to Uma Global Foods and Uma Consumer Products, which are subsidiaries of Reactivate Brands International, a Singapore-headquartered company. Read More

    • February 20, 2023 / 07:52 AM IST

      Sun Pharma acquires minority stake in 2 medical devices companies

      Sun Pharmaceutical Industries announced the acquisition of minority stake in Agatsa Software Private Limited and Remidio Innovative Solutions Private Limited on February 18.

      The pharma major will hold a 26.09 percent stake in Agatsa Software, an early-stage digital diagnostic devices company. In Remidio Innovative Solutions, a company that provides innovative products for early detection of eye diseases, Sun Pharma will be acquiring 27.39 percent. To Check Details Click Here

    • February 20, 2023 / 07:49 AM IST

      Asian shares got off to a subdued start on Monday as a U.S. holiday made for slow trading ahead of minutes of the last Federal Reserve meeting and a reading on core inflation that could add to the risk of interest rates heading higher for longer.

    • February 20, 2023 / 07:47 AM IST
    • February 20, 2023 / 07:45 AM IST

      S&P 500 ends down as investors fret about interest rates

      The S&P 500 ended lower on Friday, weighed down by Microsoft and Nvidia as investors worried that inflation and a strong U.S. economy could put the Federal Reserve on pace for more interest rate hikes.

      The S&P 500 declined 0.28% to end the session at 4,079.09 points. The Nasdaq fell 0.58% to 11,787.27 points, while Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.39% to 33,826.69 points.

    • February 20, 2023 / 07:43 AM IST

      SGX Nifty:

      Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 35 points or 0.20 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,972 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:40 IST.

    • February 20, 2023 / 07:39 AM IST

      Market on Friday:

      The Indian market snapped a three-day winning streak to end lower on February 17 amid selling across sectors barring capital goods.

      At close, the Sensex was down 316.94 points, or 0.52 percent, at 61,002.57, and the Nifty was down 91.60 points, or 0.51 percent, at 17,944.20.

      The market started the last day of the week on a negative note on weak global cues and witnessed extended selling in the second half of the session but some last-hour buying narrowed the losses.

      For the week, BSE Sensex and Nifty50 added 0.50 percent each.

      Adani Enterprises, IndusInd Bank, Nestle India, SBI Life Insurance and HDFC Life were among the major Nifty losers. Gainers included L&T, UltraTech Cement, BPCL, Asian Paints and Grasim Industries.

      On the sectoral front, Nifty Bank, information technology, PSU bank, metal and pharma down 1 percent each. Selling was also seen in the auto and FMCG names. On the other hand, Nifty Infra index added 0.44 percent.

      The BSE midcap index fell 0.7 percent and smallcap index 0.20 percent.

      On the BSE, bank, information technology, and realty indices shed 1 percent each, while auto, metal, power and healthcare down 0.3-0.8 percent. However, capital goods index rose 0.9 percent.

    • February 20, 2023 / 07:36 AM IST

      Good morning, dear reader! Here's something to kickstart your trading day

    • February 20, 2023 / 07:33 AM IST

      Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

