Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices likely to open flat amid mixed global cues; oil, gold down

February 20, 2023 / 07:39 AM IST

The Indian market snapped a three-day winning streak to end lower on February 17 amid selling across sectors barring capital goods.

At close, the Sensex was down 316.94 points, or 0.52 percent, at 61,002.57, and the Nifty was down 91.60 points, or 0.51 percent, at 17,944.20.

The market started the last day of the week on a negative note on weak global cues and witnessed extended selling in the second half of the session but some last-hour buying narrowed the losses.

For the week, BSE Sensex and Nifty50 added 0.50 percent each.

Adani Enterprises, IndusInd Bank, Nestle India, SBI Life Insurance and HDFC Life were among the major Nifty losers. Gainers included L&T, UltraTech Cement, BPCL, Asian Paints and Grasim Industries.

On the sectoral front, Nifty Bank, information technology, PSU bank, metal and pharma down 1 percent each. Selling was also seen in the auto and FMCG names. On the other hand, Nifty Infra index added 0.44 percent.

The BSE midcap index fell 0.7 percent and smallcap index 0.20 percent.

On the BSE, bank, information technology, and realty indices shed 1 percent each, while auto, metal, power and healthcare down 0.3-0.8 percent. However, capital goods index rose 0.9 percent.