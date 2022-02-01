Auto Sales 2022| Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Auto, TVS Motors show decline in sale, Mahindra & Mahindra record growth

Representative Image

A number of automobile companies released their dispatches and sales numbers on February 1. Excepting Mahindra and Mahindra, Kia India, and Tata Motors most companies have reported a decline in total sales. Companies like Maruti Suzuki which saw a decline in sales, also a drop in their stock value today.

This comes on the backdrop of Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman proposing to enhance the electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem in India. FM, in her budget speech, however, did not announce any major direct announcements for the auto sector involved with personal mobility.

Here's a consolidated list of all the Auto Sales figures that have been reported today-

Bajaj Auto Posts 15% decline in total sales

Bajaj Auto Ltd on Tuesday reported a 15 percent decline in total sales to 3,63,443 units in January 2022. The company had sold 4,25,199 units in the same month last year, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.

Total domestic sales stood at 1,49,656 units last month as against 1,70,757 units in December 2021, down 12 percent, while total exports were also down 16 percent at 2,13,787 units as compared to 2,54,442 units in the year-ago month.

Bajaj Auto said its domestic two-wheeler sales in January 2022 were down 14 percent at 1,35,496 units as against 1,57,404 units in the same month last year.

On the other hand, domestic sales of commercial vehicles were up six percent at 14,160 units as against 13,353 units in the same month a year ago.

Maruti Suzuki Sales Dip

The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Tuesday reported a 3.96 per cent fall in total wholesales at 1,54,379 units in January. The company had sold 1,60,752 units in January 2021, MSI said in a statement.

Last month, the company’s domestic sales slipped 8 percent to 1,36,442 units as against 1,48,307 units in January 2021, it added. "The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles which are primarily sold in the domestic market. The company took all possible measures to minimise the impact," MSI stated.

Sales of mini cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, fell 25.91 percent to 18,634 units as compared with 25,153 in the same month last year.

Similarly, sales in the compact segment, including models such as Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno, and Dzire, slumped 7.1 percent to 71,472 units as against 76,935 cars in January 2021.

TVS Motors Sales Fall

TVS Motor Company on Tuesday reported a 13.14 percent decline in total sales to 2,66,788 units in January. The Chennai-based company had sold 3,07,149 units in the same month last year.

Total two-wheeler sales for January 2022 declined 13.73 percent to 2,54,139 units as against 2,94,596 units in January 2021, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

However, motorcycle sales increased marginally to 1,37,360 units last month compared with 1,36,790 units in the corresponding month a year ago.

Scooter sales declined 18.04 percent to 80,580 units last month as against 98,319 units in the corresponding month last year.

Toyota Kirloskar reports a drop in wholesale

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Tuesday said its domestic wholesales declined by 34 percent to 7,328 units in January. The company had sold 11,126 units in the domestic market in January 2021. The automaker sells models like Innova Crysta and Fortuner in the country.

Honda Cars sees a dip in total sales

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Tuesday reported a 3 percent decline in total sales at 12,149 units in January. The company had sold a total of 12,552 units in the same month last year.

Domestic sales were at 10,427 units last month compared to 11,319 units in January 2021, HCIL said in a statement. Exports were at 1,722 units last month against 1,233 units in the year-ago month, it added.

"Despite the supply chain and COVID-related challenges, we have started off 2022 on a promising note. The sales in the month of January 22 got partially impacted owing to the weekend-lockdowns in some cities but overall the situation looks positive and steady," Honda Cars India Director (Marketing and Sales) Yuichi Murata noted.

Mahindra & Mahindra total sales increase

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Tuesday said its total sales increased by 19.55 percent to 46,804 units in January 2022. The company’s total sales stood at 39,149 units in January 2021.

The company said its exports last month stood at 2,861 units as against 2,286 units in the same month last year. "We continued our growth trajectory with an overall growth of 20 percent in January 2022…We continue to closely monitor the semi-conductor related parts issue and take corrective action as appropriate," M&M Automotive Division CEO Veejay Nakra said in a statement.

Kia India reports 1% increase in January sales

The Mumbai-based auto major’s passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 19,964 units last month as against 20,634 units in January last year. Commercial vehicles sales increased to 23,979 units last month as compared with 16,229 units in January 2021.

Automaker Kia India on Tuesday said its sales increased 1.38 percent to 19,319 units in January 2022 as compared with 19,056 units in the year-ago month. The company noted that Seltos led the sales last month with the dispatch of 11,483 units to dealers. "We are kick-starting the new year with positive sales growth and a new product on offering for our discerning Indian customers. "The month of January has been truly overwhelming for us, with our newest offering Kia Carens receiving a record response with 7,738 bookings in just 24 hours," Kia India Head (Sales and Marketing) Hardeep Brar said in a statement.

Tata Motors total sales up 27%