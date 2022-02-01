Battery swapping policy to be introduced for e-vehicles: FM

EV charging | Representative image

Although the ongoing Budget presentation is yet to provide any clear guideline with regards to aiding India’s thriving EV sector or extending the existing FAME II scheme beyond 2024, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has some positive news for the EV ecosystem. The finance minister has mentioned that a special policy for battery swapping for EVs will be announced. She also mentioned that urban planning will also include the setting up of more public charging stations.

At present only selected electric two-wheeler manufacturers like Hero Electric, Okinawa Motors, Simple Energy and Bounce Electric offer the option of battery swapping while Ather Energy, Ola Electric, Tork Motors etc. have non-removable batteries. The Budget session also announced developments on the infrastructural front, stating that National Highways will be expanded by 25000km in 2022-23.

The Finance Minister also mentioned that the private sector will be encouraged to provide “sustainable and innovative solutions” to help sustain the EV ecosystem.

Although manufacturers have repeatedly expressed the desire for GST reduction on EV components, and a lower GST slab on manufacturing components, any such reduction is unlikely to be announced. There also doesn’t appear to be any framework that incentivises retro-fitting of ICE vehicles with EV powertrains. The EV sector grew exponentially in 2021, buoyed by the rise in fuel prices and central and state initiated policies. The Indian EV market, which is expected to grow to a size of $150 billion by 2030 is also expected to attain 30% market penetration over the next 8 years.

More details on financing EV loans and bridging the price gap between EVs and ICE vehicles are awaited.